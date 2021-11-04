Watch the Elden Ring gameplay reveal livestream here The wait is almost over, but before its release, there's some Elden Ring gameplay to watch.

Though it might have received a slight delay, players can check out some official Elden Ring gameplay today! This special livestream will give viewers 15 whole minutes’ worth of gameplay on which to feast their eyes. You can watch the Elden Ring gameplay livestream right below.

Elden Ring gameplay reveal livestream

The Elden Ring gameplay reveal livestream is scheduled to begin on November 4 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The stream is set to last for 15 minutes, which should give players plenty of opportunity to see what waits for them in February 2022. Though, no doubt it won’t be quite enough to sate all of our appetites. Check out the stream in the YouTube embed below.

There’s a lot happening around Elden Ring these days. Though it has been delayed until February 2022, FromSoftware takes with one hand and gives with another: there will be a network test, which players can sign up for right now.

While we’ve seen glimpses of gameplay and cinematics, we’re hoping that today’s Elden Ring gameplay will show things like the HUD and other features. No matter what’s shown, you can be certain we – and many others online – will be analyzing each frame for any potential revelations.

If you want more Elden Ring goodness after today’s gameplay livestream, check out our piece on 9 things Elden Ring needs to get right and finish it off with everything you need to know about the game. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Elden Ring and whatever Hidetaka Miyazaki creates next.