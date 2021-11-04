Nintendo Switch lifetime sales top 92 million console units The Switch is still on-course to dethrone the Wii as Nintendo's best-selling home console.

Nintendo Switch continues to provide consumers with a powerful and versatile gaming machine. Nintendo has released its Q2 2022 earnings report, which reveals that the Nintendo Switch has surpassed 92 million units sold, up from the previous quarter’s 89.04 million units.

On November 4, 2021, Nintendo released its Q2 2022 earnings report via its Investor Relations page. Part of this information included statistics on how the Nintendo Switch has performed over the last quarter. As of Q1 2022, the Switch had sold 89.04 million units and now after Q2 2022, the console-handheld hybrid sits at 92.87 million units, an increase of 3.83 million units.

While the Nintendo Switch has hit 92 million units sold, this figure does not include the recent release of the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model.

It’s worth noting that the previous quarter saw an increase of 4.45 million units, from 84.59 million to 89.04 million. It would appear that even Nintendo is not immune to the current chip shortage plaguing all areas of technology. While it sold fewer units, the impressive increase to the number of Nintendo Switch units out in the wild continues to drive software sales, with near 50 million software sales taking place over the previous quarter.

While most users will be thinking of the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, sales of this hardware were not included in the Q2 2022 report, as it released in October, along with Metroid Dread. Sales figures for both of these SKUs will likely be reported on in greater detail in Q3 2022. It will be extremely interesting to see how well Metroid Dread performs during its first quarter as well as the affect the Switch OLED model has on hardware stats. We could see the Nintendo Switch finally dethroned the mighty Wii which sits at 101.63 million units. Can Nintendo double the number of Switch units it sold this quarter while still under the effect of a chip shortage? Only time will tell.

As North America heads into Thanksgiving and the end-of-year holidays, Nintendo will no doubt be looking to get as many Nintendo Switch units onto shelves and into homes as possible.