ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 96 - Claire-voyant, anticipating zombies The only full catalog quest to completion on Shacknews Twitch returns. It's time for skankcore64 with Bryan and more Resident Evil 2.

Happy November, my autumnal Shackers! Halloween has come and gone for another year but skankcore64 is still set for shocks and scares. My journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America picks back up with more Resident Evil 2 later tonight. Don't miss the fun when the stream starts at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 96 - Claire-voyant, anticipating zombies

Previously on the show, I made a quick detour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Wave Race 64. This was part of our regular coverage of notable games that were released in 1996 alongside our own website, here at Shacknews. I unfortunately didn't finish Expert mode in the hopes of rolling the staff credits, but after conducting some research, it looks like there is no credits sequence in the game. I'll have to decide if it counts as complete or not and I'm interested in hearing any arguments for or against from the chat later tonight, so definitely stop by and let me know your opinion.

Tonight's episode is all about finishing Claire's Scenario A in Resident Evil 2. We are completely out of the police station now and well on our way into the sewers and the factory beyond. There's some big bad boss fights coming up as we get into the latter half of the game. If you haven't been keeping up with the playthrough so far, now is a great time to start as the boring stuff is out of the way. Make sure you keep a tab open to Shacknews Twitch to see all the action!

I'd like to thank everyone that stops by to converse with our hosts during any of our livestreams and all of you sharing your favorite clips on social media. It's viewers like you that are doing it for Shacknews. If you enjoy our breadth of Twitch programming, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. With a sub to Shacknews Twitch, you'll never see an ad when viewing our channel and you'll get some exclusive emotes to use in the chat! Our guide on Prime Gaming has all the details you could ever need to grow your support.