EA Sports reveals PGA Tour has been delayed

It would appear golf fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to tee off in EA Sports' PGA Tour as the game has been ambiguously delayed.
Blake Morse
3

Gamers looking forward to spending more time on the virtual golf course got some bad news today when EA Sports revealed that they’d be delaying the launch of PGA Tour. There wasn’t really much information given on when EA’s first foray into next-gen golf would be coming out. The only real details given were that there was a delay. The announcement contained no information about when players and golf fans could expect a new release.

The announcement comes via a Twitter post from the official EA Sports PGA Tour account and states “Hey Golf fans, we wanted to let you know that we are shifting the launch date of EA Sports PGA Tour. We’re excited to bring championship golf to you and will be providing more information on our launch plans in the coming months.” That’s all the information they were willing to share at the moment. EA Sports PGA Tour was originally slated for a spring 2022 launch window, but it would seem that for now there’s no launch window to speak of whatsoever.

This news comes hot off the heels of today’s EA Q2 2022 earnings report, which featured some hefty player numbers for the Battlefield 2042 beta and the last couple of Apex Legends seasons. EA Sports PGA Tour games use to be released annually, but this was set to be the first game in the franchise they’ve published since 2015. The game is also the first in the series to be developed on EA’s Frostbite engine, and the company has been touting its new-gen visuals since its announcement. EA Sports may not have a solid window for PGA Tour’s release just yet. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on when you can expect a release as more details are revealed.

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

