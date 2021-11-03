Marvel's Midnight Suns delayed to late 2022 Originally expected to release in March 2022, Midnight Suns has now been pushed back to the latter half of the year.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been an interesting thing to see in the offering of video games based on Marvel comic properties. Coming from Take-Two Interactive, 2K, and the developers of the XCOM games, it offered players a strategic turn-based experience with some of our favorite Marvel heroes and villains. Unfortunately, it seems we’re going to be waiting quite a bit longer than expected to play it. 2K and Take-Two just announced that Midnight Suns is getting delayed to the back half of the 2022 calendar year.

The delay of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to late 2022 was announced in a tweet from the game’s official Twitter and in Take-Two’s Q2 2022 earnings results report on November 3, 2021. The game was originally supposed to launch in March 2022, as announced during its reveal.

This story is still developing…