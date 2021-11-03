Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise release time Here's when Nintendo says Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise will release.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise is set to launch soon, and fans are scrambling to get their islands ready for the big arrival. This has some wondering what time the DLC will arrive. Thankfully, I can help you with that. Here’s the release time for Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise.

Happy Home Paradise release time

Happy Home Paradise is likely to release at 7 a.m. PDT / 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, November 5, 2021. This is according to the Nintendo Support site under a section that talks about when new games are added to the Nintendo eShop. According to Polygon, however, Happy Home Paradise could release a day early if history is any indication. They expect that Happy Home Paradise could hit the eShop on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8 p.m. EDT. This is consistent with our experience here at Shacknews, including with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch notes and DLC characters.

If you want to be on the safe side, try the following:

Check the eShop between 7 p.m. EDT and 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday, November 4, 2021

If that fails, check the eShop at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, November 5, 2021

Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn’t given us a specific release time beyond their typical content release timeline on the support site, but it should be noted that the DLC can be pre-ordered. This will at least cut down on a bit of time once Happy Home Paradise goes live. It should also be noted that there will be a free Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, and the Happy Home Paradise DLC. The latter is a paid DLC that can be obtained standalone, or by purchasing the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The choice is yours based on your playing habits and how much value you expect to get out of each option.

Now that you know when you can expect to get your hands on Happy Home Paradise, be sure to visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons topic page for more guides and news Tom Nook and his crooked ways.