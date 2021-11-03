Elden Ring gameplay showcase set for tomorrow FromSoftware will provide an Elden Ring gameplay preview this week.

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the early 2022 release window. The latest outing from the team behind the Souls games is looking mighty ambitious, and fans have been dying for any detail they can get about the project. FromSoftware is going to give us a more in-depth look at the fantasy world soon, as the developer has announced an Elden Ring gameplay showcase for tomorrow morning.

FromSoftware announced the Elden Ring gameplay preview in a tweet this morning. On November 4, 2021 at 6:45 a.m. PT/9:45 a.m. ET, Elden Ring gameplay will be shown on the Bandai Namco YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream has been confirmed to have a 15-minute run time. We’ve previously only gotten glimpses at gameplay in the past, so this will likely be our first public extended look.

Join us for a 15-minute glimpse of #ELDENRING gameplay on November 4th at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT



Outside of the run time, FromSoftware is keeping information about the Elden Ring gameplay preview close to the chest. We don’t know what parts of the game will be shown, but it’s a fair bet that we’ll see some exploration, as the open-world approach has been a big emphasis in the game’s marketing. Fans will also have their fingers crossed in hopes of seeing combat, which has always been a defining characteristic of FromSoftware games.

The Elden Ring gameplay preview will take place first thing tomorrow morning, so set your alarms if you want to catch it live. Recently, FromSoftware announced that it would be delaying the release date of Elden Ring from January to February 2022. That news was followed by the announcement of a closed network test that will allow fans to get their first hands-on experience with the game this month. For more on everything you need to know about Elden Ring, Shacknews is your place.