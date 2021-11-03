New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elden Ring gameplay showcase set for tomorrow

FromSoftware will provide an Elden Ring gameplay preview this week.
Donovan Erskine
12

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the early 2022 release window. The latest outing from the team behind the Souls games is looking mighty ambitious, and fans have been dying for any detail they can get about the project. FromSoftware is going to give us a more in-depth look at the fantasy world soon, as the developer has announced an Elden Ring gameplay showcase for tomorrow morning.

FromSoftware announced the Elden Ring gameplay preview in a tweet this morning. On November 4, 2021 at 6:45 a.m. PT/9:45 a.m. ET, Elden Ring gameplay will be shown on the Bandai Namco YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream has been confirmed to have a 15-minute run time. We’ve previously only gotten glimpses at gameplay in the past, so this will likely be our first public extended look.

Outside of the run time, FromSoftware is keeping information about the Elden Ring gameplay preview close to the chest. We don’t know what parts of the game will be shown, but it’s a fair bet that we’ll see some exploration, as the open-world approach has been a big emphasis in the game’s marketing. Fans will also have their fingers crossed in hopes of seeing combat, which has always been a defining characteristic of FromSoftware games.

The Elden Ring gameplay preview will take place first thing tomorrow morning, so set your alarms if you want to catch it live. Recently, FromSoftware announced that it would be delaying the release date of Elden Ring from January to February 2022. That news was followed by the announcement of a closed network test that will allow fans to get their first hands-on experience with the game this month. For more on everything you need to know about Elden Ring, Shacknews is your place.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    November 3, 2021 7:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elden Ring gameplay showcase set for tomorrow

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 3, 2021 7:52 AM

      ELDEN RING 15 minute stream tomorrow at 7am PDT

      https://twitter.com/eldenring/status/1455897616840015874

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 3, 2021 11:29 AM

      It’s time for predictions and speculations!!!

      I predict a Sekiro style contextual attack key/button system, where you use one button for regular attacks, specials and maybe even items, depending on which trigger is being pressed or not.

      I also am expecting Sekiro style enemy AI, where even scrub enemies have a wide range of different attacks that are used selectively based on your individual weapon/skill/item load out and general play style.

      I hope we get to see multiple different environments tomorrow too, but I won’t be surprised if we don’t. I really hope we get a demo of those spirits that can fight with you, too. Fingers crossed on that!

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 11:30 AM

        i would LOVE for a melding of Sekiro style posture/parry mechanic but applied to various weapon styles...

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 3, 2021 11:37 AM

          I’ve always believed Sekiro only went with a single weapon to be a test bed for applying it to a huge RPG with a lot of variety. And also test that in relation to expanded enemy AI and contextual controls.

    • [gooie b] legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 3, 2021 11:36 AM

      Oh fuck, I really want to watch this but I don't want to watch this

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 3, 2021 11:43 AM

        Chances are it’ll be just the earliest section in the game that anyone will reach immediately after the intro and tutorial level.

        • [gooie b] legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 1:07 PM

          I suspect this to be the case, but I still feel like it will diminish that initial arrival at the starting hub on the first playthrough where you just kinda gaze in awe at the environment and poke around for any interesting items or NPCs. Inconsequential for some, but the desire to go in blind for me is strong

