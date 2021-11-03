Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2022 earnings conference call here Tune in to the Electronic Arts Q2 2022 earnings report webcast to hear EA's performance, projections, and maybe news on upcoming titles.

The Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2022 earnings conference call is scheduled to take place today, and those who want to hear how the massive company has fared since last quarter can listen to it happen right here. Battlefield 2024 is just around the corner, so viewers might expect some word on that as well as how it ties into the company’s future projections. Scroll down a little further so you can watch the EA Q2 2022 webcast.

Electronic Arts Q2 2022 earnings report conference call

The Electronic Arts earnings report conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 3, 2021. Those that wish to access the call can sign up via the EA Investor Relations page. Alternatively, you can watch and listen to the call using the Shacknews Twitch livestream, which is embedded below. We’ll be streaming the call and then have some reports and highlights concerning any critical information.

Electronic Arts has a few games in the pipeline that players are no doubt looking forward to experiencing. Battlefield 2042 is set to release this November 19 while a Dead Space remake has been announced and is in the middle of development. Beyond games that aren’t out yet, the company also has a few staples like Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the Sims. It remains to be seen whether we hear more about these upcoming titles during the call or if it just focuses on the overall performance of the company as a whole.

Be sure to keep it locked to the Shacknews Earnings Call page for more livestreams of the major companies' conference calls. Just this week Apple, Amazon, and Activision Blizzard had their quarterly earnings reports. Apple stated that supply constraints where worse than expected in Q4 while Activision Blizzard revealed that Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 have been delayed.

While you’re listening to the EA Q2 2022 conference call via the livestream, take a moment to use your Amazon Prime free monthly sub to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s a small gesture that ensures we can continue to bring you the latest news and everything in the video game finance scene.