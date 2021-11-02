Evening Reading - November 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Jet ski jamboree: 25 years of Wave Race 64
- Weird West hands-on preview: Cowboys and cosmic horrors
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 1, 2021
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI) execs don't address ABetterABK union demands during Q3 2021 earnings call
- Bobby Kotick's statement from the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 2021 earnings results call
- Jen Oneal exits Blizzard Entertainment, leaving Mike Ybarra as sole president
- Activision Blizzard reveals $250 million plan for increased under-represented group opportunities
- Diablo 4 & Overwatch 2 delayed during Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 conference call
- Netflix Games launches on Android devices tomorrow
- Sakurai's cat tweets offer a post-Smash Bros. Ultimate future we're ready to accept
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
A bit of a long solve today. The puzzle only has a couple of constraints and no given digits! Quite a clever design.
Remember Reach
There were a whole lot of Forerunner secrets buried beneath the surface of Reach, and this video goes into some detail explaining what happened to all of that after the planet was glassed.
The ultimate dating show
you must see the end of the ep of this new dating show where the guy picks which woman is already in a relationship pic.twitter.com/TVBFVGTRAz— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) November 2, 2021
I think more shows need to implement this sort of mechanic.
Become the greatest detective
Tell me, what's waiting for me?— Hannah Kennedy Online™ (@hothambone) November 1, 2021
There is a giant ball there. And evil apes. And the evil apes are dukin' it out on the ball. You're one of them. It's basically all just evil apes dukin' it out on a giant ball. pic.twitter.com/DCePlIfpkx
This is a pretty nifty Disco Elysium cosplay. I think I might have to work on something like this for next Halloween.
Dune (2021) colorized
Dune (2021) pic.twitter.com/zzcJEhOLPJ— Mark R🎃ebuck (@Mark_Roebuck) October 23, 2021
I think it might be time to check out some Beavis and Butt-Head.
Give your ears a treat
20211023 more of a musical palate cleanse for me tonight to get previous bad sounds out of my head.#acid #techno #tr8s #tb303 #eurorack #sh101 #modularsynth #electronicmusic pic.twitter.com/ytkymClaAj— Adam (@_re_verse_) October 24, 2021
Look at this impressive setup!
GameCube
October 22, 2021
This console definitely belongs to synthwave and '80s vibes.
A great tribute to Rich Eisen
An amazing moment as @richeisen is surprised with the 2021 @StJude Ambassador of the Year award.— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 24, 2021
Thank you for everything you do, Rich. pic.twitter.com/igvCWyKCfU
Try not to get too choked up watching the video.
I saw this and now you must see it too
This might finally be the top. pic.twitter.com/AW8QCDt1IG— TikTok Investors 🎲 (@TikTokInvestors) October 24, 2021
I don't really understand what's going on here. What's with their hair? Why are his teeth gold plated? I'm so confused.
