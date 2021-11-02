New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 2, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

A bit of a long solve today. The puzzle only has a couple of constraints and no given digits! Quite a clever design.

Remember Reach

There were a whole lot of Forerunner secrets buried beneath the surface of Reach, and this video goes into some detail explaining what happened to all of that after the planet was glassed.

The ultimate dating show

I think more shows need to implement this sort of mechanic.

Become the greatest detective

This is a pretty nifty Disco Elysium cosplay. I think I might have to work on something like this for next Halloween.

Dune (2021) colorized

I think it might be time to check out some Beavis and Butt-Head.

Give your ears a treat

Look at this impressive setup!

GameCube

This console definitely belongs to synthwave and '80s vibes.

A great tribute to Rich Eisen

Try not to get too choked up watching the video.

I saw this and now you must see it too

I don't really understand what's going on here. What's with their hair? Why are his teeth gold plated? I'm so confused.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

It's a good day for a cat nap. Here's a photo of Rad having what appears to be a really solid snooze.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

