Evening Reading - November 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

A bit of a long solve today. The puzzle only has a couple of constraints and no given digits! Quite a clever design.

Remember Reach

There were a whole lot of Forerunner secrets buried beneath the surface of Reach, and this video goes into some detail explaining what happened to all of that after the planet was glassed.

The ultimate dating show

you must see the end of the ep of this new dating show where the guy picks which woman is already in a relationship pic.twitter.com/TVBFVGTRAz — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) November 2, 2021

I think more shows need to implement this sort of mechanic.

Become the greatest detective

Tell me, what's waiting for me?



There is a giant ball there. And evil apes. And the evil apes are dukin' it out on the ball. You're one of them. It's basically all just evil apes dukin' it out on a giant ball. pic.twitter.com/DCePlIfpkx — Hannah Kennedy Online™ (@hothambone) November 1, 2021

This is a pretty nifty Disco Elysium cosplay. I think I might have to work on something like this for next Halloween.

Dune (2021) colorized

I think it might be time to check out some Beavis and Butt-Head.

Give your ears a treat

Look at this impressive setup!

GameCube

This console definitely belongs to synthwave and '80s vibes.

A great tribute to Rich Eisen

An amazing moment as @richeisen is surprised with the 2021 @StJude Ambassador of the Year award.



Thank you for everything you do, Rich. pic.twitter.com/igvCWyKCfU — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 24, 2021

Try not to get too choked up watching the video.

I saw this and now you must see it too

This might finally be the top. pic.twitter.com/AW8QCDt1IG — TikTok Investors 🎲 (@TikTokInvestors) October 24, 2021

I don't really understand what's going on here. What's with their hair? Why are his teeth gold plated? I'm so confused.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's a good day for a cat nap. Here's a photo of Rad having what appears to be a really solid snooze.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.