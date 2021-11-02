Bobby Kotick's statement from the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 2021 earnings results call Bobby Kotick spoke for more than seven minutes during the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 2021 conference call.

Today, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released their Q3 2021 earnings results and held a conference call to discuss the company’s previous quarter. One item of great curiosity leading up to the call was whether CEO Bobby Kotick would speak to the ongoing controversy surrounding the company as well as active lawsuits. Kotick did indeed speak, and we have the full comments for you here.

Bobby Kotick's statement on November 2, 2021

You can watch the embedded video below to listen to Kotick’s full statement on the November 2, 2021, conference call. The statement lasts for just over seven minutes.

Activision Blizzard has been at the center of controversy for the last several months, and that controversy extended to a lawsuit that accuses the company of a toxic frat boy culture. This led to the formation of a group called ABetterABK that is dedicated to working for change within Activision Blizzard. So far, very few of the demands made by ABetterABK have been met. Recently, the group asked Bobby Kotick to voluntarily recognize a union formed by workers. Kotick did not address this demand in his statement on today's call.

