Call of Duty: Vanguard preload times Preload Call of Duty: Vanguard ahead of its release so you can download and install the files and get in as soon as it launches.

Call of Duty: Vanguard preloads are rolling out across console and PC. For those that want to avoid the hassle of downloading and installing the game on launch date, preloading Vanguard is going to be critical.

All players can begin preloading Call of Duty: Vanguard as of November 2.

Sledgehammer Games has revealed the preload times for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC as well as the multiple console platforms. Players on PC will need to wait a bit longer than the console players before they can start downloading the game ahead of its release on November 5.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC preload times

Announced in a blog post, the Call of Duty: Vanguard PC preload time is November 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This is only available for digital purchases made through Battle.net. Those that are encountering issues downloading during the preload time should search for Vanguard under the Partner Games section of the launcher.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S preload times

For Call of Duty: Vanguard players on console, the preload times are earlier than their PC brethren. A separate blog post revealed the console preload schedule. Players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 can preload the game as of October 28 at 9:00 p.m. PT / October 29 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

The post does note that regions outside North and South America were only able to begin preloading at midnight local time on October 29. Now that this date has come and gone, all console players should get online and start the preload process.

Preloading Call of Duty: Vanguard ahead of the game’s release on November 5 ensures that the game is ready to go as soon as it launches. Holding off until Vanguard is available means sitting around waiting for files to download and install, which is never a good time when you want to get in and start fighting. Stop by our Call of Duty: Vanguard page for our ongoing coverage of Activision’s latest entry in the series.