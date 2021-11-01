New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 1, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy birthday to Kabosu!

What a good dog! Sixteen years old and still working and getting us to the moon!

The Bloodborne demake

While we all wait patiently for Bloodborne to arrive on PC, one dedicated fan has been created a Bloodborne demake. Bloodborne PSX is designed to look as though it was originally a PlayStation 1 game. Looks like we can venture back into Yharnam in January!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this video, Simon tackles a Japanese Sum Sudoku which utilizes some impressive logic and even results in an image.

Time to start planning your Halloween 2022 costume

What will you go as?

The giant worm is attracted to rhythm

Practice safe sex.

Honestly, this is a great one

I didn't know where this was going.

Cute that you think yelling on Twitter is debating

The sound of arguing on Facebook is two alley cats attacking each other.

I would very much like this

A co-op Mario game. Please and thank you, Nintendo.

I think this is the best one yet

Might be time for another dip into Oblivion.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

There goes Monday! The week is already off and to the races. Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night as you prepare for the rest of the week. Go get 'em tiger.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola