Evening Reading - November 1, 2021

Happy birthday to Kabosu!

What a good dog! Sixteen years old and still working and getting us to the moon!

The Bloodborne demake

#BloodbornePSX: Releasing on 1/31/2022. Happy Halloween 🎃



Incredible trailer music by @TheNobleDemon



Thank you everyone for the support these past 10 months. Just a little bit longer 😉 pic.twitter.com/1YQJT2HaMp — 🪄🦇 Lilith 🎃 (ps1 female) 🏳️‍⚧️ BLM ACAB (@b0tster) October 31, 2021

While we all wait patiently for Bloodborne to arrive on PC, one dedicated fan has been created a Bloodborne demake. Bloodborne PSX is designed to look as though it was originally a PlayStation 1 game. Looks like we can venture back into Yharnam in January!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this video, Simon tackles a Japanese Sum Sudoku which utilizes some impressive logic and even results in an image.

Time to start planning your Halloween 2022 costume

need to do this next year pic.twitter.com/0vfIDJqz6a — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) November 1, 2021

What will you go as?

The giant worm is attracted to rhythm

Having sex with no rhythm, as to not attract the attention of Shai Hulud — Christian Girl Autim (@PostinMonkey) October 31, 2021

Practice safe sex.

Honestly, this is a great one

This is way too good for a shit post pic.twitter.com/ZTqRUA1hFw — Tr*shyy (@ThawnesReverse) October 22, 2021

I didn't know where this was going.

Cute that you think yelling on Twitter is debating

every Twitter debate pic.twitter.com/l8Lr530Nqm — Noel Baron (@noelbaron) October 23, 2021

The sound of arguing on Facebook is two alley cats attacking each other.

I would very much like this

Nintendo: "Sorry, no Online Multiplayer for Super Mario Odyssey, it's too hard to make."



CraftyBoss in 1 afternoon: pic.twitter.com/6QjulRbqzR — SmallAnt (@SmallAnt) October 23, 2021

A co-op Mario game. Please and thank you, Nintendo.

I think this is the best one yet

Might be time for another dip into Oblivion.

