Evening Reading - November 1, 2021

Happy birthday to Kabosu!
Happy birthday to the original Doge, Kabosu! Check out this article we wrote about her earlier this year! 🐕💙https://t.co/mkvhbq13hi @kabosumama #dogecoin #DOGE $DOGE #DogeArmy— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 1, 2021
What a good dog! Sixteen years old and still working and getting us to the moon!
The Bloodborne demake
#BloodbornePSX: Releasing on 1/31/2022. Happy Halloween 🎃— 🪄🦇 Lilith 🎃 (ps1 female) 🏳️⚧️ BLM ACAB (@b0tster) October 31, 2021
Incredible trailer music by @TheNobleDemon
Thank you everyone for the support these past 10 months. Just a little bit longer 😉 pic.twitter.com/1YQJT2HaMp
While we all wait patiently for Bloodborne to arrive on PC, one dedicated fan has been created a Bloodborne demake. Bloodborne PSX is designed to look as though it was originally a PlayStation 1 game. Looks like we can venture back into Yharnam in January!
Your daily dose of sudoku
In this video, Simon tackles a Japanese Sum Sudoku which utilizes some impressive logic and even results in an image.
Time to start planning your Halloween 2022 costume
need to do this next year pic.twitter.com/0vfIDJqz6a— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) November 1, 2021
What will you go as?
The giant worm is attracted to rhythm
Having sex with no rhythm, as to not attract the attention of Shai Hulud— Christian Girl Autim (@PostinMonkey) October 31, 2021
Practice safe sex.
Honestly, this is a great one
This is way too good for a shit post pic.twitter.com/ZTqRUA1hFw— Tr*shyy (@ThawnesReverse) October 22, 2021
I didn't know where this was going.
Cute that you think yelling on Twitter is debating
every Twitter debate pic.twitter.com/l8Lr530Nqm— Noel Baron (@noelbaron) October 23, 2021
The sound of arguing on Facebook is two alley cats attacking each other.
I would very much like this
Nintendo: "Sorry, no Online Multiplayer for Super Mario Odyssey, it's too hard to make."— SmallAnt (@SmallAnt) October 23, 2021
CraftyBoss in 1 afternoon: pic.twitter.com/6QjulRbqzR
A co-op Mario game. Please and thank you, Nintendo.
I think this is the best one yet
October 23, 2021
Might be time for another dip into Oblivion.
There goes Monday! The week is already off and to the races.
Evening Reading - November 1, 2021
I see your sudokus and raise you Australian cryptic crosswords https://lovattspuzzles.com/online-puzzles-competitions/daily-cryptic-crossword/
