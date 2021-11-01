Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak says Facebook still has a user trust problem despite new Meta name Apple cofounder weighs in on Facebook's new name and what it means for the company's brand.

The internet had a field day last week when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be changing its name to Meta. The CEO stated that the move was made in order to better reflect the company’s business and the fact that it’s expanded far beyond just a social media company. Many people had a lot to say about the name change, including Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, who said that Meta still has a user trust problem, despite the new name.

Steve Wozniak was on the Yahoo Finance show Unicorn Hunters when he spoke about Meta and the company’s decision to change its name.

"They [Facebook] have a problem even with the new name. We're going to be cautious how much we trust them,” Wozniak said. He went on to reference the company he co-founded, Apple. “What company had to change its name? Apple managed to keep its name throughout time. That means you have a very good brand and the name is worth something.”

Many criticized the name-change as an attempt for the company to avoid the irreparable damage that’s been done to the Facebook brand, and it seems that Steve Wozniak agrees. From security concerns to a role in the spread of hateful messaging and misinformation, Facebook had a multitude of issues on its hands, and those problems don’t disappear with a rebrand.

Moving forward, Facebook will now be known as Meta. That said, the Facebook moniker is one that will likely never truly go away, and the company will still have to answer for all of the behavior it exhibited under that name. For more on Meta and how the company operates following its rebrand, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.