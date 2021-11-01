New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak says Facebook still has a user trust problem despite new Meta name

Apple cofounder weighs in on Facebook's new name and what it means for the company's brand.
Donovan Erskine
2

The internet had a field day last week when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be changing its name to Meta. The CEO stated that the move was made in order to better reflect the company’s business and the fact that it’s expanded far beyond just a social media company. Many people had a lot to say about the name change, including Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, who said that Meta still has a user trust problem, despite the new name.

Steve Wozniak was on the Yahoo Finance show Unicorn Hunters when he spoke about Meta and the company’s decision to change its name.

"They [Facebook] have a problem even with the new name. We're going to be cautious how much we trust them,” Wozniak said. He went on to reference the company he co-founded, Apple. “What company had to change its name? Apple managed to keep its name throughout time. That means you have a very good brand and the name is worth something.”

Many criticized the name-change as an attempt for the company to avoid the irreparable damage that’s been done to the Facebook brand, and it seems that Steve Wozniak agrees. From security concerns to a role in the spread of hateful messaging and misinformation, Facebook had a multitude of issues on its hands, and those problems don’t disappear with a rebrand.

Moving forward, Facebook will now be known as Meta. That said, the Facebook moniker is one that will likely never truly go away, and the company will still have to answer for all of the behavior it exhibited under that name. For more on Meta and how the company operates following its rebrand, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola