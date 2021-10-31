Weekend Discussion - October 31, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Halo is closing in

343 Industries has released another look at the campaign, and it's looking absolutely fantastic. I could talk about Halo until the cows come home, so today I might just do exactly that. Everything about this gameplay trailer is popping off. We get a good look at the combat, the visual improvements, and even some juicy story elements. We're a little over a month from playing it!

Sudoku experts play Return of the Obra Dinn

Return of the Obra Dinn is honestly one of the best games released in a long time. The creative talent of Lucas Pope is just incredible. If you haven't had a chance to play Obra Dinn yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. Just go into it blind and enjoy the discovery process. Oh, and when you've finished, take a look at how these two sudoku experts tackle the puzzles.

Sundays are for N64 goodness

With the release of the Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online platform, and of course our very own skankcore64 show, what better time to look at a clean-up of an old and dirty Nintendo 64 console?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The perfect Halloween costume doesn't exist...

happy Halloween this year i decided to go as Sickos pic.twitter.com/RoRCYjG5pC — SHITTER (@cavegremlin) October 30, 2021

Some people are so creative.

I would like this Bloodborne painting on my wall, please

The painter clearly has a whole lot of insight.

Another perfect Halloween costume

Well I found my Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/FfQg47Jx0V — SHILL DESTR⭕️YER (@GmeInfinity) October 31, 2021

I wonder if he could have used a Space Hopper.

Something terrifying for Halloween

Your welcome for the nightmares. pic.twitter.com/BzPbVkm7lj — Cheeto 🏳️‍🌈 (@cheeto_shane) October 30, 2021

Look into his eyes.

Don't let your dogs miss out on the Halloween fun

Someone dressed this Pomeranian dog as Paddington Bear, and I think it’s the cutest thing ever. Happy Halloween Weekend #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/VBFvVdGNso — songgirl (@songgirl731) October 29, 2021

Look at his little costume!

Another horrific sight for Halloween

This is an office potluck.



No.



Freaking.



Way. 💀💀💀😱 pic.twitter.com/6AZdI6ub4M — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 29, 2021

This is particularly grotesque.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Enjoy a photo of Wednesday on this spookiest of days!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.