Weekend Discussion - October 31, 2021

Halo is closing in
343 Industries has released another look at the campaign, and it's looking absolutely fantastic. I could talk about Halo until the cows come home, so today I might just do exactly that. Everything about this gameplay trailer is popping off. We get a good look at the combat, the visual improvements, and even some juicy story elements. We're a little over a month from playing it!
Sudoku experts play Return of the Obra Dinn
Return of the Obra Dinn is honestly one of the best games released in a long time. The creative talent of Lucas Pope is just incredible. If you haven't had a chance to play Obra Dinn yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. Just go into it blind and enjoy the discovery process. Oh, and when you've finished, take a look at how these two sudoku experts tackle the puzzles.
Sundays are for N64 goodness
With the release of the Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online platform, and of course our very own skankcore64 show, what better time to look at a clean-up of an old and dirty Nintendo 64 console?
The perfect Halloween costume doesn't exist...
happy Halloween this year i decided to go as Sickos pic.twitter.com/RoRCYjG5pC— SHITTER (@cavegremlin) October 30, 2021
I would like this Bloodborne painting on my wall, please
Bloodborne 啓蒙の絵 pic.twitter.com/3ywcpjuvXO— 煮枝 (@nieda00) October 29, 2021
Another perfect Halloween costume
Well I found my Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/FfQg47Jx0V— SHILL DESTR⭕️YER (@GmeInfinity) October 31, 2021
Something terrifying for Halloween
Your welcome for the nightmares. pic.twitter.com/BzPbVkm7lj— Cheeto 🏳️🌈 (@cheeto_shane) October 30, 2021
Don't let your dogs miss out on the Halloween fun
Someone dressed this Pomeranian dog as Paddington Bear, and I think it’s the cutest thing ever. Happy Halloween Weekend #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/VBFvVdGNso— songgirl (@songgirl731) October 29, 2021
Another horrific sight for Halloween
This is an office potluck.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 29, 2021
What I'm listening to...
- Well Enough Alone - Chevelle
- White Flag - Fall of Envy
- The Reckoning - Godhead
- Unconditional - The Bravery
