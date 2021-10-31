New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - October 31, 2021

As the spookiest Sunday of the year comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Halo is closing in

343 Industries has released another look at the campaign, and it's looking absolutely fantastic. I could talk about Halo until the cows come home, so today I might just do exactly that. Everything about this gameplay trailer is popping off. We get a good look at the combat, the visual improvements, and even some juicy story elements. We're a little over a month from playing it!

Sudoku experts play Return of the Obra Dinn

Return of the Obra Dinn is honestly one of the best games released in a long time. The creative talent of Lucas Pope is just incredible. If you haven't had a chance to play Obra Dinn yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. Just go into it blind and enjoy the discovery process. Oh, and when you've finished, take a look at how these two sudoku experts tackle the puzzles.

Sundays are for N64 goodness

With the release of the Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online platform, and of course our very own skankcore64 show, what better time to look at a clean-up of an old and dirty Nintendo 64 console?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The perfect Halloween costume doesn't exist...

Some people are so creative.

I would like this Bloodborne painting on my wall, please

The painter clearly has a whole lot of insight.

Another perfect Halloween costume

I wonder if he could have used a Space Hopper.

Something terrifying for Halloween

Look into his eyes.

Don't let your dogs miss out on the Halloween fun

Look at his little costume!

Another horrific sight for Halloween

This is particularly grotesque.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Enjoy a photo of Wednesday on this spookiest of days!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola