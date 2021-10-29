Evening Reading - October 29, 2021

Happy Halloween, Shacknews!

...

Let's dive into this Friday edition of Evening Reading!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Halloween is here!

wwyd if you were at a Halloween party and the marvel vs capcom 2 character select menu shows up pic.twitter.com/daGfuXmB4F — HE VALENCIA (@ABOLISHGIRLBOSS) October 28, 2021

Imagine if somebody next year thinks to come dressed as the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate select screen. I think that might be one of those two-people costumes, like those horse outfits you always see.

Oh, and speaking of Smash!

The Reptilian agenda

Have I mentioned lately that you guys really should be watching Inside Job? Because Inside Job is great.

Lanky Mario sliding into your DMs

Make yourself comfortable, Mario... if that's possible.

Tom Nook's Monopoly

Top 5 savage moment in Nintendo Minute history 💀 pic.twitter.com/tCMMPC0g9f — Kit Ellis (@kitosan) October 29, 2021

That card is going to ruin a lot of friendships.

Siri, play the Jaws theme

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the woods... pic.twitter.com/HLvPZ0dbrw — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 29, 2021

The sequel to Untitled Goose Game is getting scary, you guys.

Panda champs

all dog costumes should have fake arms so the front paws are the feet. i realize this now. pic.twitter.com/efpS5aQ8zz — amber (@ambercrollo) October 29, 2021

Don't forget to dress your pets up for Halloween, too.

To Flavor Town and beyond!

Ok now we’re talking pic.twitter.com/E2YPtc8MLM — phoenecian spooker (@christweetsllc) October 28, 2021

We should send the real Guy Fieri to space, too, while we're at it.

I am the terror that flaps in the night!

If you haven't seen his videos, Phelous (Phelan Porteous) specializes in nostalgia, bad animation, and occasional horror. And, today, he's looking at a rare Darkwing Duck episode, one that's so rare that it's only ever aired once in 1992 and never again. It's not even available on Disney Plus!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

For this week's look into professional wrestling, I ask you readers, WHO WORE IT BETTER? It's Halloween week, so there were holiday shenanigans happening across WWE and AEW, including DUELING GODS OF WAR!

So who who Kratos better? We start with NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa!

His opponent, representing the Dark Order, AEW's Stu Grayson!

So be to sure to cast your vote and tell me WHO WORE IT BETTER?

And, of course, I'd be remiss if I didn't link to The Elite as THE GHOSTBUSTERS!

And also...

Halloween is a fun time of year, isn't it?

Tonight in video game music

For the holiday, we look at the latest upload from the Super Guitar Bros., who offer their acoustic over of the first stage for the SNES classic, Super Castlevania 4.

