Evening Reading - October 29, 2021

Happy Halloween, Shacknews!
...
Let's dive into this Friday edition of Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The most meta Meta reaction memes from Facebook Connect
- Call of Duty: Warzone gets new Caldera map in December
- The Witcher Season 2 trailer shows new characters and creatures
- Chamber is Valorant's new teleporting agent
- Latest #AppleToo blog post: working at Apple is 'detrimental to the mental health' of most employees
- Individual buys CryptoPunk NFT from themselves for record $530 million
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me brings new scares in 2022
- YouTube outlines future for gaming content
- Oculus Quest users will soon be able to delete their Facebook account & transfer VR purchases
- Energy Secretary Granholm defends limiting EV tax credits to unionized automakers, leaving Tesla out
- #ABetterUbisoft calls out Ubisoft's 'weak' response to key employee demands
- PAX South comes to an end 'for the foreseeable future'
- Shack Chat: What game will you be playing to celebrate Halloween this weekend?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 29: Deathloop's first big sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 29: Steam Halloween Sale
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Halloween is here!
wwyd if you were at a Halloween party and the marvel vs capcom 2 character select menu shows up pic.twitter.com/daGfuXmB4F— HE VALENCIA (@ABOLISHGIRLBOSS) October 28, 2021
Imagine if somebody next year thinks to come dressed as the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate select screen. I think that might be one of those two-people costumes, like those horse outfits you always see.
Oh, and speaking of Smash!
The Reptilian agenda
Have I mentioned lately that you guys really should be watching Inside Job? Because Inside Job is great.
Lanky Mario sliding into your DMs
October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021
Make yourself comfortable, Mario... if that's possible.
Tom Nook's Monopoly
Top 5 savage moment in Nintendo Minute history 💀 pic.twitter.com/tCMMPC0g9f— Kit Ellis (@kitosan) October 29, 2021
That card is going to ruin a lot of friendships.
Siri, play the Jaws theme
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the woods... pic.twitter.com/HLvPZ0dbrw— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 29, 2021
The sequel to Untitled Goose Game is getting scary, you guys.
Panda champs
all dog costumes should have fake arms so the front paws are the feet. i realize this now. pic.twitter.com/efpS5aQ8zz— amber (@ambercrollo) October 29, 2021
Don't forget to dress your pets up for Halloween, too.
To Flavor Town and beyond!
Ok now we’re talking pic.twitter.com/E2YPtc8MLM— phoenecian spooker (@christweetsllc) October 28, 2021
We should send the real Guy Fieri to space, too, while we're at it.
I am the terror that flaps in the night!
If you haven't seen his videos, Phelous (Phelan Porteous) specializes in nostalgia, bad animation, and occasional horror. And, today, he's looking at a rare Darkwing Duck episode, one that's so rare that it's only ever aired once in 1992 and never again. It's not even available on Disney Plus!
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
For this week's look into professional wrestling, I ask you readers, WHO WORE IT BETTER? It's Halloween week, so there were holiday shenanigans happening across WWE and AEW, including DUELING GODS OF WAR!
So who who Kratos better? We start with NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa!
God of War. #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/iAo26fMdqz— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 27, 2021
His opponent, representing the Dark Order, AEW's Stu Grayson!
#DarkOrder loves Halloween - Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/bKnAMgJvs1— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
So be to sure to cast your vote and tell me WHO WORE IT BETTER?
And, of course, I'd be remiss if I didn't link to The Elite as THE GHOSTBUSTERS!
Who ya gonna call? #TheElite - Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/KW8MWa6wnS— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
And also...
Some Stay-Puft Cowboy Sh#!t! @theAdamPage— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/TmWxZjUABs
Halloween is a fun time of year, isn't it?
Tonight in video game music
For the holiday, we look at the latest upload from the Super Guitar Bros., who offer their acoustic over of the first stage for the SNES classic, Super Castlevania 4.
There's your Evening Reading to send you into this Halloween holiday. As always, we kindly ask that you to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury and support our humble site for as little as $1/month. Not only does it help keep the lights on, but it also ensures that everyone here on the Shacknews staff, including myself, can continue to bring you the best of video games every day.
Tell me your Halloween plans, readers! Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 29, 2021