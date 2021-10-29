Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 29: Steam Halloween Sale

Halloween sales are to be expected this time every year, but I don't think anybody could have expected the surprising number of deals that Steam would have at the ready. The Steam Halloween Sale is going on right now and there are discounts across hundreds of games, including some eye-opening 2021 hits. Last week's Resident Evil Village sale continues, but it's joined by the first major discount for Psychonauts 2, as well as a rare deal on Early Access hit Phasmophobia. You can also find deals on hits like Cyberpunk 2077, Disco Elysium, Sea of Thieves, Fall Guys, Subnautica, and many more. Plus, Steam has deals on non-Halloween titles, like the first big discounts on Deathloop, Bravely Default 2, and the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store has its own Halloween Sale which features a few EGS exclusives you'll want to check out. Origin and the Ubisoft Store also have holiday sales, as does Green Man Gaming, GOG.com, and the Humble Store. Speaking of Humble, you'll want to take a look at that new Sonic the Hedgehog bundle.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Bethesda
- Deathloop - $39.59 (34% off)
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- DARQ Complete Edition - FREE until 11/04
- Halloween Sale
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $23.99 (60% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $33.49 (33% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $15.99 (20% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $9.89 (34% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Shell - $23.99 (20% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Disc Room - $7.49 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $8.39 (30% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Game Store's Halloween Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $35.19 (56% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $30.99 (38% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Serious Sam 4 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Enter the Gungeon [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamersgate
- Deathloop [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $38.98 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.54 (52% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $30.14 (40% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $21.59 (28% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.89 (56% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $9.44 (37% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.84 (47% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.07 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.81 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.81 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $35.99 (64% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.42 (88% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.11 (64% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $6.74 (78% off)
GOG.com
- Psychonauts 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $21.99 (45% off)
- Just Cause 2 Complete Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Just Cause - $1.74 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- The Forgotten City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Road 96 - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $31.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $22.53 (54% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $4.99 (80% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.75 (80% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- SOMA - $5.99 (80% off)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - $10.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- The GOG.com Halloween Sale is going on right now! Find hundreds of games on sale right now on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $34.16 (43% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $33.20 (58% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $30.14 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [Steam][VR headset required] - $24.95 (38% off)
- World War Z Aftermath [Steam] - $25.59 (36% off)
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $8.90 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [UPlay] - $23.52 (66% off)
- Rage 2 Deluxe Edition - $30.00 (50% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $9.44 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Katana Zero, Amnesia: Rebirth, John Wick Hex, 112 Operator, Guts and Glory, Ring of Pain, GARAGE: Bad Trip, Textorcist, Tools Up, Hiveswap Friendsim, Black Future '88, and Siberia 3. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episodes 1 and 2, Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing, Sonic Adventure DX, and Sonic Adventure 2 with the Battle Mode DLC. Pay more than the average $7.98 for Sonic Lost World, Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection, and the Sonic Mania Encore DLC. Pay more than $10 to also receive Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces Digital Bonus Edition, and Team Sonic Racing. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Victoria 2, Knights of Pen and Paper 2, and Ice Lakes. Pay more than the average $9.64 to get Tyranny, the Crusader Kings 2: Dynasty Starter Pack (the Crusader Kings 2 base game is free on Steam), and Prison Architect (w/Island Bound and Psych Ward: Warden's Edition DLC packs). Pay $18 to also receive Imperator: Rome, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, and Empire of Sin. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for One Finger Death Punch 2. Pay more than the average $11.88 to get Slap City and Mortal Kombat XL. Pay $12 to also receive Killer Instinct, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, and SoulCalibur 6 (w/Humble Store coupons for both Season Passes). These activate on Steam.
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- EA Halloween Sale
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $24.89 (17% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Origin] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Origin] - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Halloween Sale.
- Halloween Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.78 (42% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Bundle [Steam/Epic] - $49.05 (42% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Halloween Sale.
- Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Sale
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light [Steam] - $1.49 (85% off)
- Lara Croft GO [Steam] - $1.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Sale.
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam/Epic] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
Origin
- Halloween Sale
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Lost in Random - $24.89 (17% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.99 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $17.99 (55% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Halloween Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition - $18.00 (80% off)
- I Am Alive - $3.75 (75% off)
- Zombi - $5.00 (75% off)
Steam
- Deathloop - $39.59 (34% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Halloween Sale
- Psychonauts 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $49.79 (17% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.89 (15% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $29.99 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $21.99 (45% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Days Gone - $33.49 (33% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $31.99 (20% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- World War Z: Aftermath - $31.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $23.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica - $23.99 (20% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $17.99 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $20.99 (65% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- GreedFall - $13.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Black Mesa - $7.99 (60% off)
- DUSK - $9.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $7.49 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- Bigfoot [Steam Early Access] - $16.99 (15% off)
- Fling to the Finish [Steam Early Access] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Halloween Sale.
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil: Village - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- 25 Years of Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.05 (85% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.87 (91% off)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary - $0.98 (89% off)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $2.99 (85% off)
- Lara Croft GO - $1.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam 25 Years of Tomb Raider.
- Madden NFL 22 - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
