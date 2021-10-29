New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

The Witcher Season 2 trailer shows new characters and creatures

Ciri takes center stage in the new trailer for The Witcher Season 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Witcher Season 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated television shows of 2021. In the follow-up to 2019’s breakout live-action series, Netflix is looking to deliver another exciting adventure in the world that’s become beloved by many. An official trailer for The Witcher Season 2 has finally dropped, giving us a better look at the story and characters in the series.

The new trailer for The Witcher Season 2 was released on the Netflix YouTube channel on October 29, 2021. In the trailer, we see Henry Cavil’s Geralt in a wooded area, with his eyes completely black, just as we saw in the first season. We then learn more about the state of the world since we last saw it, and how things have gone awry. A massive war wages between the northern and southern regions. There’s a shot of a battlefield littered with dead bodies. It’s also stated that there’s a large number of monsters roaming that should be hibernating.

We then meet Ciri, as played by Freya Allen. One of the more memorable characters from the source material, Ciri is clearly being set up to have a large role in Season 2. We see her traveling the continent with Geralt, as well as battling by his side. It’s also teased just how powerful Ciri is when we hear a character say to Geralt, “If what you say about that girl’s power is true, you can’t help her.” The trailer ends with Geralt and Ciri fighting a monster in the woods.

The Witcher Season 2 trailer is our first full and extended look at what’s coming in the next chapter of the show. The season is set to premiere on December 17 on Netflix. For more on what’s new with Netflix’s The Witcher franchise, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola