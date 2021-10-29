The Witcher Season 2 trailer shows new characters and creatures Ciri takes center stage in the new trailer for The Witcher Season 2.

The Witcher Season 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated television shows of 2021. In the follow-up to 2019’s breakout live-action series, Netflix is looking to deliver another exciting adventure in the world that’s become beloved by many. An official trailer for The Witcher Season 2 has finally dropped, giving us a better look at the story and characters in the series.

The new trailer for The Witcher Season 2 was released on the Netflix YouTube channel on October 29, 2021. In the trailer, we see Henry Cavil’s Geralt in a wooded area, with his eyes completely black, just as we saw in the first season. We then learn more about the state of the world since we last saw it, and how things have gone awry. A massive war wages between the northern and southern regions. There’s a shot of a battlefield littered with dead bodies. It’s also stated that there’s a large number of monsters roaming that should be hibernating.

We then meet Ciri, as played by Freya Allen. One of the more memorable characters from the source material, Ciri is clearly being set up to have a large role in Season 2. We see her traveling the continent with Geralt, as well as battling by his side. It’s also teased just how powerful Ciri is when we hear a character say to Geralt, “If what you say about that girl’s power is true, you can’t help her.” The trailer ends with Geralt and Ciri fighting a monster in the woods.

The Witcher Season 2 trailer is our first full and extended look at what’s coming in the next chapter of the show. The season is set to premiere on December 17 on Netflix. For more on what’s new with Netflix’s The Witcher franchise, stick with us here on Shacknews.