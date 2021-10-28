How to sign up for the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership Learn where you can sign up for a GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership and what sort of resolution and FPS you can expect.

GeForce NOW is about to get a whole lot more powerful as users can now sign-up for and preorder the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership. This membership will give players access to one of the most powerful gaming machines currently available, allowing them to stream games to their PCs and Macs, and even SHIELD TVs, with unrivalled fidelity and performance.

GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership preorders now available

The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership, as the name suggests, will leverage the power of the SuperPOD and its RTX 3080 hardware. This means users can access their own “high-performance cloud gaming rig” that allows streaming of up to 1440p resolution and 120fps on PCs as well as Macs. SHIELD TV users can experience 4K HDR visuals running at 60fps.

Players that are interested can head over to the GeForce NOW page to sign up for the RTX 3080 membership. In terms of pricing, users can sign up for a six-month membership for $99.99 USD. Founders can receive 10 percent off the subscription price and suffer no risk to their benefits. Charges won’t be processed until the membership becomes available, which will be in November in North American and December in Western Europe.

Users can sign up for a GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership over on the official Nvidia site (linked above).

It was also revealed that a host of new games will be joining the library. This week sees the following games added: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Alan Wake Remastered, Hide and Shriek, and Paradise Killer.

The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership is the next step in Nvidia’s goal to provide players with a high-end video game streaming service. Those that sign up now can look forward to the incredible resolution and FPS on offer, as well as a host of new titles. The service is scheduled to launch this November in North America. Keep a tab on the Shacknews Nvidia GeForce NOW page for the latest updates on this service.