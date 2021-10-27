ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 94 - NSO controller teardown & more Resident Evil 2 Join Bryan for more of his quest to complete every N64 game from North America, plus an extra special hardware teardown on skankcore64!

What's good, my Shacker friends? It's another Wednesday night, so it must be about time for skankcore64, my personal journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America. I have an extra special treat for anyone that has been curious about the inner workings of the new Nintendo Switch Online N64 wireless controller, plus more of the terrifying Resident Evil 2. It all starts at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 94 - NSO controller teardown & more Resident Evil 2

Last time on skankcore64, the police station in Resident Evil 2 revealed its final secrets, or so I am led to believe. I've unlocked every door and explored nigh every nook and nearly every cranny. I met up with the small child, Sherry, a few times and even got to play as her as I juked and jived through some zombie doberman dogs. With that out of the way, I finally descended to the lower levels and conquered my first boss encounter. All in all, it was a thrilling and fun episode, make sure you check out the VOD if you missed it.

On tonight's episode, I'll be starting off with something a little different but still very much in line with the project. The Nintendo Switch Online service was just expanded for those of you out of the loop on the latest in overpriced emulation services, and with it comes two brand new wireless controller options. One of the new controllers is a crisp and fresh Nintendo 64 pad with a Bluetooth module in place of the port that would normally house Controller or Rumble Paks.

Naturally, I am beyond curious about the analog stick implementation, so I'll be taking it completely apart to inspect and report my findings, live for your entertainment. Oh yeah, I'll play some more of the second Resident Evil, too. Make sure you keep a tab opened to Shacknews Twitch so you won't miss a minute!

As always, thank you to everyone that joins the fun to talk with our hosts during Shacknews livestreams, all of you sharing your favorite moments on social media, and even those of you lurking in the chat for some sweet Shack Points. If you're enjoying our variety of Shacknews programming, please consider a monthly subscription to our Twitch channel. Not only will you be doing it for Shacknews, you'll also get a host of awesome perks like ad-free viewing and exclusive emotes. Stop by our guide on Prime Gaming for all the details you need to get started!