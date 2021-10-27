New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The King of Fighters XV gets upcoming PlayStation open beta

SNK's anticipated new fighter will get an open beta on PlayStation consoles ahead of its wide release.

Chris Jarrard
One of the most anticipated new fighting games on the horizon comes by way of industry veterans SNK. The King of Fighters XV aims to be the biggest and best in the series’ storied history. Ahead of its scheduled February 2022 launch, PlayStation console owners will get access to an open beta test. A trailer for the open beta debuted during today’s State of Play presentation.

This story is developing...

