Join a band on the rise in We Are OFK, coming in 2022

Ride along with indie band OFK as they deal with love, success, and the journey towards stardom.
Chris Jarrard
2

Among the more interesting entries in this afternoon’s Sony State of Play presentation was the trailer for OFK Games’ new narrative-driven adventure We Are OFK. The game follows a group of friends attempting to launch their first EP against the backdrop of the Los Angeles music scene. It is expected to launch in 2022 for PS5, PS5, and PC.

This story is developing...

