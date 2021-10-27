New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to remap controller buttons - Nintendo Switch

Change the button mapping on your Nintendo Switch controllers and save or load presets to make each game feel just right for your playstyle.
Sam Chandler
The Nintendo Switch allows users to remap the buttons on their Joy-Con and Pro Controllers. This is extremely useful if you’ve got various games you like to play and you don’t necessarily like the setup of the default controls. Not only can you change the button mapping on Nintendo Switch, you can also save and load preset button mappings for quick changes between games.

How to change button mapping

nintendo switch remap controller buttons
The Nintendo Switch lets you change which button does what for each of the controller types.

Changing the button mapping on your Nintendo Switch, or remapping buttons, is a fairly easy process. The only trouble will be deciding what each button ought to do. To remap buttons, follow these steps:

  1. On your Home Screen, go to Settings
  2. Scroll down to Controllers and Sensors
  3. Select Change Button Mapping
  4. Choose which controller you want to remap and select Change
  5. Change the button mapping for each button
  6. Select Done when you’re finished

At this point, you can also save this new button mapping as a preset. This will be useful if you’re playing multiple games that each require slightly different controller layouts. One reason why you would use this is if you’re trying to play N64 games with your friends and can’t quite get used to the button layouts.

nintendo switch save and load button mapping presets
You can save your preset mappings so you can load them quickly, allowing you to switch between different playstyles.

Once you have your button remaps finalized, go back to the Button Mapping screen and select Save as Preset Mapping to save your new layout. You can return to this page in the future and select the Load a Preset Mapping to see all the mappings you’ve saved for a specific controller.

Changing the button mapping on the Nintendo Switch is a useful feature players will no doubt want to utilize. Make sure you save your remappings so you can load them as presets. This is helpful if you’re playing some of the many Nintendo 64 games and don’t want to remap the buttons each time. Check out the Nintendo support page for more information on button mapping and saving/loading preset button maps and the Shacknews Nintendo Switch page for more helpful guides and the latest news.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

