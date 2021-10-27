Limited Run Games on making physical products during a pandemic

It’s been a rough couple of years for, well, everybody. COVID has changed so many things about how the global economy functions and it’s had an impact on businesses both big and small. As a company that makes nothing but physical products, Limited Run Games is no stranger to the current woes the world is currently facing.

During our recent interview with Limited Run Games co-founders Douglas Bogart and Josh Fairhurst we not only reflected on the company’s six year anniversary, we also dived headfirst into the intricate process of order fulfillment. As you’ll see in the interview posted below, there are a number of factors that are slowing down the whole thing, including having to bid on shipping containers to get products from point A to B.

Limited Run Games isn't the only company facing issues getting some of their wares to customers right now, as anyone who has tried to buy an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 in the last year can attest to. And, of course, there’s the ongoing chip shortages that are delaying all sorts of things right now. You can check more from our Limited Run Games six year anniversary interview and check out some of our other awesome video content on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.