Watch the PlayStation State of Play October 27 livestream here Sony is set to reveal more information on third-party titles during the PlayStation State of Play livestream today. Watch it all right here on Shacknews.

The next PlayStation State of Play livestream is happening today. This special stream will give players a look at some of the titles coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year and next. You can watch the livestream below, so you don’t miss a single second of the action.

PlayStation State of Play – October 27

The PlayStation State of Play is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27. The entire stream is set to last 20 minutes and give players an insight into some of the third-party titles releasing on the console. You can watch the livestream using the embed just below.

Sony confirmed that this special State of Play would focus on third-party releases. That means viewers should not expect any updates on Sony’s in-house games, like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or God of War: Ragnarok. We’ll likely hear more about those games either closer to the end of the year or sometime in 2022.

As for what we could be hearing about today, it’s anyone’s guess. There are plenty of third-party developers out there currently working on a slew of titles for Sony’s PlayStation 4 and it’s new, current-gen system, the PlayStation 5. We could see some information on Earth Defense Force 6, Forspoken, or even things like the Harry Potter title and Project Eve. Next year is looking chock-full of titles, so it could be anything – even some new announcements.

No matter what’s revealed during the PlayStation State of Play on October 27, you can be certain we’ll keep you updated on it all. Stop by the Shacknews 2022 video game release date calendar to see what games have release dates and what titles are slated for release sometime next year.