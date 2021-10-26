Evening Reading - October 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes on another puzzle by famed setter, Phistomefel. This puzzle maker is notorious for making supremely difficult puzzles.

Some more Halo Infinite campaign goodness

Escharum looks to be an intimidating foe. I can't wait to jump onto the Zeta Halo ring and stomp out his army.

Goats can stick to anything

Provided it's not completely vertical, they will walk up it.

Mad respect for pulling this off

This is cinema pic.twitter.com/rCmbHnkBCT — David Chen (@davechensky) October 20, 2021

The audio lifts it to new heights.

Dancing through the fields

On the way to the moon.

This is a good position to hold

Literally the coolest man on the planet pic.twitter.com/uVHVYnyQyq — Matt Landsman (@MattLandsman) October 20, 2021

What a great outlook.

Spooky season

Remember to do all three.

I do not envy accountants or tax agents

I unironically need to know the answer to this question by April pic.twitter.com/Xjo2OfbQu8 — foobar (@0xfoobar) October 22, 2021

This is some nonsense.

Let's go back to here

The 80s were a heck of a time period. Time for some synthwave.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

This is my favorite photo of Rad at the moment. I love how he's a perfect circle. Have a beautiful night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.