Evening Reading - October 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon takes on another puzzle by famed setter, Phistomefel. This puzzle maker is notorious for making supremely difficult puzzles.
Some more Halo Infinite campaign goodness
Escharum looks to be an intimidating foe. I can't wait to jump onto the Zeta Halo ring and stomp out his army.
Goats can stick to anything
October 26, 2021
Provided it's not completely vertical, they will walk up it.
Mad respect for pulling this off
This is cinema pic.twitter.com/rCmbHnkBCT— David Chen (@davechensky) October 20, 2021
The audio lifts it to new heights.
Dancing through the fields
#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/C59xyabD8a— J.R Capital (@HETorresjr) October 21, 2021
On the way to the moon.
This is a good position to hold
Literally the coolest man on the planet pic.twitter.com/uVHVYnyQyq— Matt Landsman (@MattLandsman) October 20, 2021
What a great outlook.
Spooky season
October 20, 2021
Remember to do all three.
I do not envy accountants or tax agents
I unironically need to know the answer to this question by April pic.twitter.com/Xjo2OfbQu8— foobar (@0xfoobar) October 22, 2021
This is some nonsense.
Let's go back to here
October 23, 2021
The 80s were a heck of a time period. Time for some synthwave.
