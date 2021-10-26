Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus early-purchase bonuses revealed New trailers for all three upcoming Pokemon games show more gameplay, as well as exclusive early-purchase items.

We’re less than a month away from the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the remakes of the original Generation 4 games of similar names. After that, we’re set to get a brand new Pokemon adventure with Pokemon Legends: Arceus in January. New trailers for all three games have been released, showcasing more gameplay and revealing early-purchase bonuses.

A new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was shared today on the Pokemon YouTube channel and features more of the gyms and trainers that players will encounter during their trip through the Sinnoh region. We see Snowpoint and Sunnyshore City, as well as their respective gym leaders, Candace and Volkner. We also see more members of Team Galactic, including Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

We also learn about some of the additional bonuses players will receive for purchasing Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl following their launch. Buying the games by February 21, 2022 will reward the players with the Platinum Style Outfit, the clothes worn by the protagonist characters in Pokemon Platinum. They’ll also receive a Manaphy Egg if they purchase one of the games by that same date.

The new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus confirms the Hisuian versions of Zorua and Zoroark that we saw in a previous teaser. These Pokemon will be Normal/Ghost-types, making them the first Pokemon with that dual typing. Players looking to become one with their Zorua/Zoroark can pick up the Baneful Fox Mask in-game up until May 9, 2022. The mask is white and red, and is inspired by the look of the new Hisuian forms of the Generation 5 Dark-types.

Early Purchase and pre-order bonus goodies are a longtime staple of the Pokemon games, and that tradition is staying true with Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus. For future updates on the newest titles in the Pokemon franchise, Shacknews is your place.