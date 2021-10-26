Unboxing & Review: From The Vault - Overwatch Showcase We take a look at a handful of recent collectibles from Overwatch's From The Vault store event.

While Overwatch gears up for a new sequel at some point in the future, the series' toy and collectible line continues to grow stronger. Blizzard has recently launched its From The Vault store event, featuring a parade of collectibles. To see what that entails, we give a bunch of these goodies a hands-on look.

Before jumping in, we would like to acknowledge the continuing situation at Activision Blizzard. It has been nearly three months and management has not acknowledged or responded to employees' demands. As a show of respect to those employees, we would like to take a moment to repost those demands that they made public prior to their walkout earlier this summer. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The #ActiBlizzWalkout organizers are encouraging people to signal boost the hashtag as a sign of solidarity while using a 💙 emoji. They also support donations to the following charities:



@BlackGirlsCode

@WithoutViolence

@GirlsWhoCode

@RAINN

@wia_animation @GETWIGI pic.twitter.com/FtsbGARUsd — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2021

Video Editor Greg Burke unboxes a handful of items from Overwatch's From the Vault store event. The contents include a Bastion Funko POP, a limited edition concept sketch of the Overwatch team, a Jinx hoodie, and a slew of Overwatch Hot Wheels toy cars. Every character seems to have their own vehicle of different size and design. The video caps off with a giant Meka figure for D.Va, offering a near picture perfect re-creation of her classic mech skin.

You can check out all of the products featured in this Blizzard supply drop over in the video above. You can also jump over to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more content just like this. Lastly, keep it here on Shacknews for all the latest from Overwatch and gaming's other big titles.