Unboxing & Review: From The Vault - Overwatch Showcase

We take a look at a handful of recent collectibles from Overwatch's From The Vault store event.
Ozzie Mejia
1

While Overwatch gears up for a new sequel at some point in the future, the series' toy and collectible line continues to grow stronger. Blizzard has recently launched its From The Vault store event, featuring a parade of collectibles. To see what that entails, we give a bunch of these goodies a hands-on look.

Before jumping in, we would like to acknowledge the continuing situation at Activision Blizzard. It has been nearly three months and management has not acknowledged or responded to employees' demands. As a show of respect to those employees, we would like to take a moment to repost those demands that they made public prior to their walkout earlier this summer. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

Video Editor Greg Burke unboxes a handful of items from Overwatch's From the Vault store event. The contents include a Bastion Funko POP, a limited edition concept sketch of the Overwatch team, a Jinx hoodie, and a slew of Overwatch Hot Wheels toy cars. Every character seems to have their own vehicle of different size and design. The video caps off with a giant Meka figure for D.Va, offering a near picture perfect re-creation of her classic mech skin.

You can check out all of the products featured in this Blizzard supply drop over in the video above. You can also jump over to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more content just like this. Lastly, keep it here on Shacknews for all the latest from Overwatch and gaming's other big titles.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

