New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Battlefield 2042's Sundance is the series' first non-binary character

EA and Dice have confirmed that one of Battlefield 2042's characters is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.
Donovan Erskine
1

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch this November and returns the series to a futuristic setting. The game features a diverse cast of characters for players to jump into the shoes of, each having their own unique class and trait. One of these characters is Emma “Sundance” Rosier, who will also represent a new achievement for the Battlefield franchise. Sundance has been confirmed as non-binary, making them the first playable NB character in the franchise.

Sundance has appeared in previous marketing for Battlefield 2042, but it was only recently that the developer confirmed the unique detail about the character. Responding to a fan on Twitter, Lead Community Manager at EA Studios Welsh Freeman stated that “Sundance is non-binary and uses the Pronouns They/Them.” They are the first playable character in the Battlefield series with this distinction.

Sundance is one of the 10 Specialists featured in Battlefield 2042, and brings something unique to combat. We learn more about Sundance and what they can do on the Specialists page of the Battlefield 2042 website.

The addition of a non-binary character is a big move for representation in gaming, and it’s cool to see the Battlefield series introduce the first playable NB character in franchise history. We’ll get to learn even more about Emma “Sundance” Rosier when Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola