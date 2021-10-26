Battlefield 2042's Sundance is the series' first non-binary character EA and Dice have confirmed that one of Battlefield 2042's characters is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch this November and returns the series to a futuristic setting. The game features a diverse cast of characters for players to jump into the shoes of, each having their own unique class and trait. One of these characters is Emma “Sundance” Rosier, who will also represent a new achievement for the Battlefield franchise. Sundance has been confirmed as non-binary, making them the first playable NB character in the franchise.

Sundance has appeared in previous marketing for Battlefield 2042, but it was only recently that the developer confirmed the unique detail about the character. Responding to a fan on Twitter, Lead Community Manager at EA Studios Welsh Freeman stated that “Sundance is non-binary and uses the Pronouns They/Them.” They are the first playable character in the Battlefield series with this distinction.

Sundance is one of the 10 Specialists featured in Battlefield 2042, and brings something unique to combat. We learn more about Sundance and what they can do on the Specialists page of the Battlefield 2042 website.

Sundance definitely likes to live on the edge. They're a skilled and fearless adversary that's had two very different lives – one as a model soldier in the Armée de Terre, and an earlier and much darker existence as a trusted associate in a major Parisian crime syndicate. The latter, sadly, came back to haunt them and ended their military career pre-maturely.

The addition of a non-binary character is a big move for representation in gaming, and it’s cool to see the Battlefield series introduce the first playable NB character in franchise history. We’ll get to learn even more about Emma “Sundance” Rosier when Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, 2021.