A Quiet Place video game announced for 2022 Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME are working on a unique story set in the universe of A Quiet Place.

A Quiet Place has made waves in theaters as one of the more beloved modern thriller franchises, and will now look to tackle a new medium. Announced today, an A Quiet Place video game is currently in development from Saber Interactive, as well as iLLOGIKA and EP1T0ME. The game will tell a new story in the universe and is set to be released in 2022.

The A Quiet Place video game was announced on October 26, 2021, with a new website dedicated to the project. Not many details are available, but the game is described as “an untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe.” This would indicate that we’ll focus on new characters at a new location, entirely separate from John Krasinski’s movies.

"This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous," said Saber Interactive in a statement about the game. "The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game."

Paramount is looking to expand upon the thriller universe quickly. We already know that a third film is in development from new creatives, and now we’ve got a video game adaptation coming down the pipe as well.

Not much is known about what the A Quiet Place game will look like or how it will play, but we won’t have to wait long to learn more, as the game is set to launch next year. For any future updates, be sure to bookmark our new topic page dedicated to the A Quiet Place video game.