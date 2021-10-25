Evening Reading - October 25, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
In this episode, Simon tackles another puzzle from one of the best setters in the community.
Halo Infinite campaign overview 2.0
Let's all take another look at this awesome campaign overview for Halo Infinite. This game is going to be good. I can't wait until December when I can finally get my hands on it. I'm not a fan of how Far Cry has become this series that's just a map full of icons, so I'm hesitant to see it implemented in Halo. However, considering this would be the first time Halo uses this format, I think it could work. It's always exciting to explore a Halo ring and it's rather enticing that I'll be able to do that in a more free-form setup.
While we're at it, check out how the new cinematics compare to the original we saw back when Halo Infinite was first announced.
I wonder what hot yoga is like
Me: (Absolutely fighting for my life)— David Griner (@griner) October 23, 2021
Yoga instructor: “This is a great pose for resting and finding your breath”
Has anyone here tried hot yoga?
Lovely Sea of Thieves surprise
Sooooooo this happened this week.— KroTukk (@KroTukk) October 24, 2021
"It just works."
@MindBizarre #SeaOfThieves @SeaOfThieves pic.twitter.com/gMxcDjHBzr
That poor sloop got absolutely annihilated.
A new challenger approaches!
Rejected Sandbag Smash Bros reveal trailer pic.twitter.com/TuoVSW5Jnr— Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) October 15, 2021
Imagine if your gym equipment fought back.
This little polar bear looks so comfortable
October 16, 2021
Look at it snuggled in there.
This is insane
https://t.co/Ofkin5Isby pic.twitter.com/04AZpJHnbs— Jehtt (@TurboJehtt) October 16, 2021
Some real brain worms going on here.
Look at those little teeth!
October 16, 2021
That squeal is intense.
His angry little face is so cute
The angry little face as the green beans get snapped.— Daniel Holland🎗🏴 (@DannyDutch) October 16, 2021
I've been laughing at this for an embarrassingly long time. pic.twitter.com/jnR0P9kdGG
He's probably not actually angry, just trying really hard to break the beans.
-
