Evening Reading - October 25, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this episode, Simon tackles another puzzle from one of the best setters in the community.

Halo Infinite campaign overview 2.0

Let's all take another look at this awesome campaign overview for Halo Infinite. This game is going to be good. I can't wait until December when I can finally get my hands on it. I'm not a fan of how Far Cry has become this series that's just a map full of icons, so I'm hesitant to see it implemented in Halo. However, considering this would be the first time Halo uses this format, I think it could work. It's always exciting to explore a Halo ring and it's rather enticing that I'll be able to do that in a more free-form setup.

While we're at it, check out how the new cinematics compare to the original we saw back when Halo Infinite was first announced.

I wonder what hot yoga is like

Has anyone here tried hot yoga?

Lovely Sea of Thieves surprise

That poor sloop got absolutely annihilated.

A new challenger approaches!

Imagine if your gym equipment fought back.

This little polar bear looks so comfortable

Look at it snuggled in there.

This is insane

Some real brain worms going on here.

Look at those little teeth!

That squeal is intense.

His angry little face is so cute

He's probably not actually angry, just trying really hard to break the beans.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Time to clean the toes! Enjoy this photo of Rad as you get ready to power down for the evening and enjoy a good, restful sleep.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola