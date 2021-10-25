Facebook (FB) lowers Q4 2021 revenue guidance on headwinds from Apple iOS changes Facebook cites "continued headwinds" from Apple as a cause of its downward guidance for Q4.

Today is earnings report day for Facebook, one of the most influential and omnipresent companies in the world. With the legal hot water that the social media company has found itself in, and with the increased social backlash in recent months, there was a bit of extra attention as it revealed its financial performance over the last quarter. After announcing that it missed expectation, Facebook also revealed low revenue guidance for Q4 2021, directly naming Apple as a leading cause of struggles.

Facebook’s Q4 2021 revenue guidance was shared as a part of its Q3 2021 earnings report, which came out on October 25, 2021. In the report, Facebook shares that it’s lowering its financial expectation for the upcoming quarter.

We expect fourth quarter 2021 total revenue to be in a range of $31.5 billion to $34 billion. Our outlook reflects the significant uncertainty we face in the fourth quarter in light of continued headwinds from Apple's iOS 14 changes, and macroeconomic and COVID-related factors. In addition, we expect non-ads revenue to be down year-over-year in the fourth quarter as we lap the strong launch of Quest 2 during last year's holiday shopping season.

Facebook states that it’s experiencing “continued headwinds” from Apple. Earlier this year, Apple released iOS 14, which featured App Tracking Transparency, a feature that gave users the option to opt out of having their behavior tracked by apps when signing in. This hurt a lot of Facebook’s business, as the company makes a good deal of money from advertisement. Speaking of Apple, it was only hours ago that the tech company threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from the App Store over posts about slavery.

