New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Halo Infinite campaign gameplay trailer and story details revealed

Learn more about the story in Halo Infinite with the latest Campaign Overview trailer.
Donovan Erskine
2

Halo Infinite is less than two months away, and we haven’t heard much about the game’s Campaign outside of what was seen at the initial gameplay reveal last year. Most of the marketing has focused on the game’s online modes, but that changed earlier today. 343 Industries has shed new light on the story in Halo Infinite and revealed some new gameplay in the latest Campaign Overview.

The Halo Infinite Campaign Overview trailer hit the Xbox YouTube channel on October 25, 2021, and provided us an in-depth look at what's coming in the upcoming sci-fi shooter. In Halo Infinite, Master Chief is searching for Cortana, his longtime AI companion that’s been shutdown under mysterious circumstances. This leads him to Zeta Halo, a planet filled with strange locations and dangerous creatures. He’ll have to make his way through countless enemies in order to get answers on Cortana’s whereabouts.

In the trailer, we see that an early mission revolves around Master Chief tracking down another AI, one similar to Cortana. Codenamed, “The Weapon,” the AI states that it was created to lock down Cortana, but it’s not sure why.

The world of Zeta Halo is ruled by The Banished, a faction of enemies that have defeated human forces and claimed the planet as their own. We see a variety of enemies in the trailer, including a “sadistic Spartan-killer” wielding what appears to be a red Energy Sword. It seems that the majority of Halo Infinite’s Campaign takes place on Zeta Halo, with players exploring different regions of the vast planet.

Halo Infinite’s story will heavily revolve around the mystery of Cortana’s disappearance, and will be available to those that purchase the game, whereas the multiplayer mode will be free-to-play. Halo Infinite launches on December 8 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola