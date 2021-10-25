Halo Infinite campaign gameplay trailer and story details revealed Learn more about the story in Halo Infinite with the latest Campaign Overview trailer.

Halo Infinite is less than two months away, and we haven’t heard much about the game’s Campaign outside of what was seen at the initial gameplay reveal last year. Most of the marketing has focused on the game’s online modes, but that changed earlier today. 343 Industries has shed new light on the story in Halo Infinite and revealed some new gameplay in the latest Campaign Overview.

The Halo Infinite Campaign Overview trailer hit the Xbox YouTube channel on October 25, 2021, and provided us an in-depth look at what's coming in the upcoming sci-fi shooter. In Halo Infinite, Master Chief is searching for Cortana, his longtime AI companion that’s been shutdown under mysterious circumstances. This leads him to Zeta Halo, a planet filled with strange locations and dangerous creatures. He’ll have to make his way through countless enemies in order to get answers on Cortana’s whereabouts.

In the trailer, we see that an early mission revolves around Master Chief tracking down another AI, one similar to Cortana. Codenamed, “The Weapon,” the AI states that it was created to lock down Cortana, but it’s not sure why.

The world of Zeta Halo is ruled by The Banished, a faction of enemies that have defeated human forces and claimed the planet as their own. We see a variety of enemies in the trailer, including a “sadistic Spartan-killer” wielding what appears to be a red Energy Sword. It seems that the majority of Halo Infinite’s Campaign takes place on Zeta Halo, with players exploring different regions of the vast planet.

Halo Infinite’s story will heavily revolve around the mystery of Cortana’s disappearance, and will be available to those that purchase the game, whereas the multiplayer mode will be free-to-play. Halo Infinite launches on December 8 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.