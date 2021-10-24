Weekend Discussion - October 24, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Unboxing an OG Xbox

There's something incredibly exciting about getting a brand new console. Opening up a box for the first time and smelling that specific type of plastic scent that comes with new tech. I still remember getting my Xbox back in the early 2000s, right after launch. I couldn't get my hands on Halo just yet, so I had to make do with Fuzion Frenzy until I could locate a copy to purchase. I ended up finding a copy of Halo: Combat Evolved for sale second-hand in the newspaper. My dad and I got in the car and drove out to some person's house when I was about 12 to pick it up. It's funny how those early-life events shape the person you become.

This video is rather exciting, especially as someone who adored the original Xbox. LGR touches on some important elements, specifically the clock capacitor in the original Xbox. I went through the trouble of removing it from my unit, as they're known to corrode and ruin parts of the motherboard. Despite that part, the Xbox boots up great. That power-on animation and the main menu are fantastic.

Halo mods and the Arbiter's role in the original game

Why not continue my Halo kick with some more Halo lore discussions. In HiddenXperia's video, he dives into a pretty neat mod for Halo called SPV3. In this mod is a campaign mission where players take on the role of the Arbiter (though he wasn't yet known by this title just yet). It's really interesting to think what this iconic character was doing during the events of Halo: Combat Evolved while we were traipsing around the ring.

Dunkey takes another pass at Death Stranding

Love it or hate it, there's no denying the massive impact Death Stranding had on the video game discourse. And now, Dunkey is back to give more thoughts on Death Stranding. It's interesting to look at this game through the lens of what we've all experienced over this last year and a half (closing in on two years now). What are your thoughts on Death Stranding? Did you manage to get into it?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Kitty pictures!

I love that this artists takes iconic cat meme photos and draws them.

All I want for Christmas is Bloodborne on PC

At this point I just feel bad for Bloodborne fans pic.twitter.com/hsLxzz7DZ5 — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) October 21, 2021

I'm sure Sony will do literally every single other title on the PS4 before they touch Bloodborne.

Blinx The Time Keeper

A Blinx the Time Sweeper clock. Blinx combined platform gameplay with time manipulation long before the hit indie game Braid. #xbox20 #xbox #ogxbox pic.twitter.com/vprzPi1eDN — Ed Fries (@Ed_Fries) October 22, 2021

Ed Fries has been sharing some treasures from Xbox history on his Twitter account. This Blinx clock is great.

Froggy chair

Inside me there are two frogs. One is a chair. pic.twitter.com/s2zJgbJIcC — 💀🧟 dead lol (@mopeshroom) October 24, 2021

With a frog on the chair.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

