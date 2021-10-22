Evening Reading - October 22, 2021

Hello again, everyone! I have returned for yet another round of Evening Reading. Let's go ahead and wrap up this week in the styliest of styles.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The latest in the Rust accident

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

The latest on this story is that the shooting may have been recorded. Meanwhile, Joel Souza is out of the hospital. And, on top of everything, this might not be the first safety issue on this set.

You see that red button? Push the red button

I always trust a cat in a hardhat.

Boring!

Vegas Loop is expanding - 29 miles and 51 stations!

Thanks to the Clark County team for the great partnership and to the Commissioners for unanimous approval. https://t.co/KrfF5SUsxq — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) October 20, 2021

I've lived long enough to see plenty of pie-in-the-sky infrastructure projects come and go. If they can make this work, more power to them.

And this has been your regular Boring Company update.

Show me your strength

Size seems to matter in this case.

Sneaker culture

Bringing you the tier lists that really matter.

Daigo-lytics

If you're gonna learn, you gotta learn from the very best.

Checking in on discoRyne

Another month another shitpost shank montage pic.twitter.com/VkIoRDmxsj — discoRyne (@discoRyne) October 22, 2021

No big deal to our man, discoRyne. Just shiving dudes, like one does. Better than him metaphorically shiving us in Rocket League.

Spelunky 2 still going strong

There aren't a lot of games that know how to kick you straight in the gonads the way that Spelunky 2 still does.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

While AEW's Adam Cole takes tonight off from AEW Rampage, let's watch him team up with the former Tyler Breeze to take on Halo... and say a few things about the current state of Twitch.

Tonight in video game music

The latest from Mariachi Entertainment System is up! And with the Halloween holiday coming up, they take on this classic track from Ghosts 'n Goblins.

