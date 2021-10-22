Evening Reading - October 22, 2021

Hello again, everyone! I have returned for yet another round of Evening Reading. Let's go ahead and wrap up this week in the styliest of styles.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 9 things Elden Ring needs to get right
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives this November
- Suda51's Grasshopper Manufacture studio acquired by NetEase Games
- PlayStation State of Play to close out October 2021 with third-party showcase
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed to Spring 2022
- CD Projekt acquires Drake Hollow developer The Molasses Flood
- Unboxing: Doom collectible figurines by Numskull
- Trump's Truth Social network is already a dumpster fire
- Epic Games stops alternating 4-day work week employee policy
- Overwatch's McCree has been renamed Cole Cassidy
- Darkest Dungeon 2 hits Early Access next week
- Phunware (PHUN) stock closes up 471% on Trump Truth Social network rumor
- IllFonic on going from Friday the 13th to making their own games
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite memory from the Grand Theft Auto franchise?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 22: Halloween sales have begun
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 22: First Halloween deals
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The latest in the Rust accident
Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔— Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021
The latest on this story is that the shooting may have been recorded. Meanwhile, Joel Souza is out of the hospital. And, on top of everything, this might not be the first safety issue on this set.
You see that red button? Push the red button
October 22, 2021
I always trust a cat in a hardhat.
Boring!
Vegas Loop is expanding - 29 miles and 51 stations!— The Boring Company (@boringcompany) October 20, 2021
Thanks to the Clark County team for the great partnership and to the Commissioners for unanimous approval. https://t.co/KrfF5SUsxq
I've lived long enough to see plenty of pie-in-the-sky infrastructure projects come and go. If they can make this work, more power to them.
And this has been your regular Boring Company update.
Show me your strength
October 23, 2021
Size seems to matter in this case.
Sneaker culture
The homies and I made a Smash Shoe Tier List Lmao@edlikesfish @Chronoka @GuyTheJean pic.twitter.com/6pslSaCpV0— Cryme| NAKAT 🦂🌹 #SoraisinSmash 🕸👻 (@darknakat) October 22, 2021
Bringing you the tier lists that really matter.
Daigo-lytics
If you're gonna learn, you gotta learn from the very best.
Checking in on discoRyne
Another month another shitpost shank montage pic.twitter.com/VkIoRDmxsj— discoRyne (@discoRyne) October 22, 2021
No big deal to our man, discoRyne. Just shiving dudes, like one does. Better than him metaphorically shiving us in Rocket League.
Spelunky 2 still going strong
There aren't a lot of games that know how to kick you straight in the gonads the way that Spelunky 2 still does.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
While AEW's Adam Cole takes tonight off from AEW Rampage, let's watch him team up with the former Tyler Breeze to take on Halo... and say a few things about the current state of Twitch.
Tonight in video game music
The latest from Mariachi Entertainment System is up! And with the Halloween holiday coming up, they take on this classic track from Ghosts 'n Goblins.
That's your Evening Reading to send you off into another weekend. As always, we kindly ask that you to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury and support our humble site for as little as $1/month. Not only does it help keep the lights on, but it also ensures that everyone here on the Shacknews staff, including myself, can continue to bring you the best of video games every day.
What are your big plans for this Friday night? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
