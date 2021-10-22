Shacknews Dump - October 22, 2021 The weekend has arrived and before we close it out, it's time for a DC FanDome-filled helping of the Shacknews Dump!

It’s finally Friday and with it, we’re about to close out a fine week of video game news. How do we do that? With another excellent edition of the Shacknews Dump of course! There’s DC FanDome goods, a new game from the creator behind Stardew Valley, and even the possibility of a new Splinter Cell (be still, our hearts). Check it out!

On this October 22 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we talk about last weekend’s DC FanDome. We got more expanded looks at both the Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights games and there were delightful surprises in there to say the least. That’s not all, though. Word on the street is Ubisoft is finally greenlighting a new mainline Splinter Cell game. That’s right. Not DLC, not a mobile spinoff… a real Splinter Cell game.

Check it out as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET with these and other hot topics on today’s Shacknews Dump. You can also just watch below.

Here’s the full rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who takes the time to tune into ShackStream productions like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and engagement continue to make these livestreams well worth doing. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then please consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us keep the ball rolling each week on fun and exciting livestream shows. Don’t forget that you can also subscribe for free by linking your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free subscription each month.

Gushing over FanDome games, possible Splinter Cell goodness, and more awaits you on a hearty Shacknews Dump. Tune in as we go live shortly.