Xur's location and wares for October 22, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling.

Xur has returned to Destiny 2, Guardians, and I’m going to tell you exactly where he’s located. Not only that, but I’ll give you a list of his Exotic wares, including armor stat rolls, and give you some advice on what to buy. Let’s dig in.

Xur’s location for October 22, 2021

Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. When you spawn in, hop on your sparrow and drive forward. You'll see a tree ahead on the right. Hop up that tree to find Xur.

Xur’s wares for October 22, 2021

Xur is selling Graviton Lance for the weekend of October 22, 2021

Below you'll find a list of the Exotic weapons and Exotic armor that Xur is selling this week, including the stat rolls of each armor piece:

Graviton Lance (Pulse Rifle): 29

Oathkeeper (Hunter Gauntlets): 23

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 6 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 2 Strength - 16 Total - 63

Ursa Furiosa (Titan Gauntlets): 23

Mobility - 21 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 9 Strength - 8 Total - 61

Lunafaction Boots (Warlock Leg Armor): 23

Mobility - 20 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 11 Discipline - 10 Intellect - 8 Strength - 13 Total - 65



If you're not sure what to buy, I suggest picking up anything that you don't already own, starting with the armor piece for your main class, and the weapon. From there, buy whatever you don't own, even if it's for a class you don't currently play. You never know when you'll want to fire up a new class, or when the meta will shift and something that was useless last season will become top-tier this season. Just stick whatever you aren't using in your vault, or even blow it up. You can always retrieve it from your Collections, but at least you'll have it. In fact, don't hesitate to buy Xur's Exotic armor piece even if you own it if the stat roll is better than yours. This advice extends to the Exotic engram, as that can either give you an item you don't already have (for the class you buy the engram on), or potentially a better rolled item you do have if you own everything.

Now that you know Xur's location and Exotic inventory, be sure to visit the Destiny 2 strategy guide we've built. It contains all the information you'll ever need to be the Guardian Zavala expects you to be.