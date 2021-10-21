Evening Reading - October 21, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

DICE has outlined what it learned from the Battlefield 2042 beta

In a blog post on EA's site, the team at DICE discussed Specialists, being able to differentiate between friend and foe, the ping system, and more. The team also offered some details on changes, such as an increase to the number of tanks and adjustments to movement. There is a whole lot to unpack, so it's worth a read to see the changes and learn what to expect of the full release.

Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is on now

Fans of tabletop games rejoice, the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is an opportunity to pick up some stellar board games from now until October 25.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles a sudoku with no given digits and no markings. The only clues he has to go off of are the rules. The fact he's even able to start this one is mindboggling.

You know what's cool? Halo.

This video muses about what would happen if a Spartan was to be infected by the Flood and how humanity would respond. The short answer? Nothing is off limits.

Nothing quite like a good head pat

Hate it when a cat ducks the head kiss, though.

What would you do for Bloodborne on PC?

Sony preparing to see how far we are willing to go for Bloodborne PC port. pic.twitter.com/TAVjoC8wwE — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 20, 2021

Looks like Sony will bring anything but Bloodborne to Steam.

Always check under the bed

You'll never know what you'll find.

Nice

If you pause the Xbox 360 boot-up sequence at the right time, it forms a 69. 😏#Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/y6FkQ6DYjw — X̷ßƲᕲZ (@Xbudz) October 20, 2021

No wonder Xbox 360 was so popular.

Look how far we've come

how it started: how it’s going: pic.twitter.com/WjM7bhResV — Ken Shirriff (@kenshirriff) October 18, 2021

It's so impressive.

