Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1.1 patch notes bring Demolitionist perk back from the dead The broken Demolitionist perk might have new life and purpose following Destiny 2's latest hotfix. Check out the patch notes here.

Demolitionist has been a dead perk in Destiny 2 for a while. Where the perk is supposed to allow you to build grenade energy quicker off of kills and then reload your gun by using a grenade, it instead… didn’t do that. It just didn’t. The good news is that with Destiny 2’s new hotfix, now it should, making Demolitionist at least worth consideration in your builds. Hotfix 3.3.1.1 launched today and we’ve got the patch notes right here, detailing the Demolitionist fix and other changes.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1.1 patch notes

The Demolitionist perk should now work as intended as of Destiny 2's Hotfix 3.3.1.1 update.

Bungie dropped the Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1.1 patch on October 21, 2021, alongside a detailed post of what’s been fixed and adjusted. It’s not standing out in shining neon, but the Demolitionist perk fix seems to be one of the most notable among the bunch. No longer will players have to throw a gun away because a dead perk is taking up space in its slots. Now your gun should actually reload off of a grenade throw when Demolitionist is in play. There are other fixes and adjustments for Trials of Osiris and gameplay as well. Check it all out below.

Activities

The Corrupted

Fixed an issue where the elevator console sometimes couldn't be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where Sedia's shields would regenerate faster than expected on Nightfall difficulties. Her shields now regenerate based on health threshold in Nightfalls, just like they do in Direct Launch or the Vanguard Playlist.



Trials of Osiris

Capturing zones in Trials of Osiris no longer grants Super energy.

Trials of Osiris now restricts access of fireteam leaders if they have not reached the appropriate gear power level.

Added tooltip for Artifact Power Disabled

Fixed an issue that caused flawless players who reset to their ticket to prioritize matching with other flawless resetters for the first two wins on the new ticket.

This issue would occur even when Flawless matchmaking was disabled.

Traveling to the simulated Lighthouse will no longer reset ritual activity streaks

UI/UX

Bungie Friends

Fixed an issue where the notification toast for 1 or more pending Bungie Friend requests could appear blank for some players immediately after character select.

Gameplay and Investment

Pursuits

Lowered step 7 objective of the Forsaken Campaign Quest from completing 5 Spider Bounties to 4 so players can reasonably complete this quest step in a single day

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Demolitionist was not reloading the weapon when a grenade was thrown

Fixed an issue where picking up a relic during a reload animation will result in ammo duplication.

Weapons will now correctly reload from reserves.

Festival of the Lost Weapons (Jurassic Green, Braytech Werewolf, and Horror Story) now drop at a consistent Power level

Ghosts

Fixed an issue where the Prophecy ghost shell's ears were not colorful.

That covers the Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1.1 patch notes. Does it make Demolitionist more viable? That will remain to be seen, but you can check out all of your Destiny 2 needs and quandaries in our further coverage and full strategy guide, right here at Shacknews.