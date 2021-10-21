Xbox & Seagate reveal Series X/S storage expansion cards in 512GB & 2TB Seagate's new Xbox Series X/S storage expansion cards give larger and smaller options for expanding your new console's storage.

One of the major pros to Xbox Series X and S’s console designs was the ease with which you could upgrade the storage thanks to a partnership with Seagate. The 1TB SSD storage expansion card for Xbox Series X/S may cost a pretty penny, but you only need to plug it into the console and you’ve got readily available extra storage for games. That said, Xbox and Seagate are set to offer further options for those who want more storage or want to pay less for a similar device. 512GB and 2TB versions of the storage expansion cards have been announced and will be launching mid-November and December respectively.

Xbox and Seagate announced the new Xbox Series X/S storage expansion card sizes in an Xbox Wire blog post on October 21, 2021. The new sizes are 512GB and 2TB. Much like the previous 1TB Seagate storage expansion card, these cards can simply be plugged into a port on the back of the Xbox Series X or S consoles, allowing fairly easy upgrades. Seagate and Xbox have worked together to make sure the cards integrate well with the Xbox Series X and S’s built-in SSD.

Much like the Seagate 1TB storage expansion card, you'll be able to use the 512GB and 2TB versions just by plugging them into your Xbox Series X/S.

The 512GB storage expansion card will debut at $139.99 USD in mid-November and is now available for pre-order through Walmart. Meanwhile, the 2TB version will retail at $399.99 and is set to arrive sometime in December. No pre-orders on the 2TB storage expansion card are available at this time. For comparison, the previously available Seagate 1TB storage expansion card for Xbox Series X/S retails at $219.99.

Having more options for storage is a good thing and Seagate and Xbox have quite an accessible and easy-to-use system for console storage upgrades going, even if it does cost a pretty penny. Stay tuned for more details, such as the official launch dates of both the 512GB and 2TB storage expansion cards, right here at Shacknews.