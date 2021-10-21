Razer reveals new Enki chair and Kraken V3 headset Razer has unveiled a slew of new products at RazerCon 2021.

RazerCon 2021 is fully underway, as the manufacturer is celebrating its brands, as well as the fans that have made it so successful. As expected, Razer made several announcements about its upcoming products during the show. It was here that the company shared new information about the Enki gaming chair, as well as the Kraken V3 gaming headset.

We got our look at new products from Razer during the RazerCon 2021 livestream. One of these products was the Razer Enki. “Designed from the ground up for all-day gaming comfort, the Razer Enki family of gaming chairs has undergone extensive research and development to provide gamers the ultimate level of comfort for those long gaming sessions.” Razer boasts that the Enki is the best gaming chair it has manufactured thus far.

Razer also detailed the Kraken V3, the newest iteration in its line of gaming headsets. Most significantly, this will be the first wireless headset in the Kraken line. The headset has a built-in adjuster, and is equipped with HyperSense, which will provide haptic feedback and increase immersion.

Razer HyperSense is an intelligent haptic technology that delivers rich, lifelike touch sensory feedback based on audio cues. It allows gamers to feel the action in their favorite games by utilizing advanced haptic drivers within the earcups to convert sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback.

The Razer Book is the company’s productivity laptop, and it got a new variant revealed during RazerCon 2021. The laptop can now be bought in a dazzling quartz color, and the Razer Book will also now ship with Windows 11 installed.

RazerCon has been filled with announcements, including the fact that the company’s infamous RGB mask has been officially named the Zephyr, and is available now for pre-order.