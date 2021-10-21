Watch the RazerCon 2021 livestream here Here's how you can watch the RazerCon 2021 livestream event.

RazerCon is the annual event in which one of the biggest manufacturers of gaming products reveals and details what it’s been working on. It’s also a celebration of the Razer brand and the fans that have made it so successful over the years. 2021 is no different, as there is a RazerCon event taking place today. If you’re interested in seeing what products the company is currently working on, let’s look at how you can watch the RazerCon 2021 livestream.

Watch the RazerCon 2021 livestream here

F

The RazerCon 2021 event begins on October 21, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. It’s being streamed on Razer’s YouTube and Twitch channels. If you’re not interested in leaving our website, you can watch the broadcast using the video embed above. RazerCon is an all-day event that will run for over 10 hours. The final segment of the broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Razer also detailed that the entire broadcast will be carbon neutral.

Gearing up to be bigger and better than last year, this is the first carbon neutral livestream event where we work to offset all emissions from razer devices, including data transmitted for the duration of the livestream. So catch us for a full-day of gaming goodness packed with exclusive unveils, music performances,and more.

In addition to the unveiling of new products, RazerCon 2021 will also feature special games and giveaways, as well as appearances by popular streamers and influencers. If you’re not able to keep up with RazerCon throughout the day, no worries. Be sure to bookmark our RazerCon 2021 topic page as we’ll be reporting on news out of the event.