Watch the RazerCon 2021 livestream here

Donovan Erskine
RazerCon is the annual event in which one of the biggest manufacturers of gaming products reveals and details what it’s been working on. It’s also a celebration of the Razer brand and the fans that have made it so successful over the years. 2021 is no different, as there is a RazerCon event taking place today. If you’re interested in seeing what products the company is currently working on, let’s look at how you can watch the RazerCon 2021 livestream.

The RazerCon 2021 event begins on October 21, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. It’s being streamed on Razer’s YouTube and Twitch channels. If you’re not interested in leaving our website, you can watch the broadcast using the video embed above. RazerCon is an all-day event that will run for over 10 hours. The final segment of the broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Razer also detailed that the entire broadcast will be carbon neutral.

In addition to the unveiling of new products, RazerCon 2021 will also feature special games and giveaways, as well as appearances by popular streamers and influencers. If you’re not able to keep up with RazerCon throughout the day, no worries. Be sure to bookmark our RazerCon 2021 topic page as we’ll be reporting on news out of the event.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

