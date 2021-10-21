Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus The Generation 5 Dark-types are getting a new form in the latest Pokemon adventure.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to arrive this January and takes us to Hisui, an earlier version of what fans know as the Sinnoh region. With this new region comes brand new variants of existing Pokemon. In addition to Pokemon like Growlithe and Braviary, we’ve now learned that Zorua and Zoroark will be receiving new forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark were revealed in a new video shared by The Pokemon Company. We get what appears to be found footage of somebody exploring the wintry forests of the Hisui region, when they stumble upon the new forms of Zorua and Zoroark. The Pokemon are white, with red tips and accents to their fur, as well as yellow eyes.

Zorua and Zoroark were first introduced in Pokemon Black and White, and had an integral role to the game’s story. The original form is primarily black and a Dark-type Pokemon. Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon, making them the first Pokemon to ever have that typing combination. They’re only weak to Dark-type attacks, and they’re immune to Ghost, Fighting, and Normal-type attacks. The Pokemon’s Illusion ability allows it to disguise itself as another Pokemon in the party when initially sent into battle.

It’s unclear if Zorua and Zoroark will be rare in the Hisui region, or if they’ll play a role in the game’s story. It’s likely that the player will be sent to investigate the species and learn more about it, just as we’ve seen in past trailers.

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are one of the several new Pokemon that we’ll see when we jump into Pokemon Legends: Arceus in January. So far, we’ve also seen new Hisuian forms of Growlithe and Braviary. The region also features new creatures in Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Kleavor, which are evolutions to existing Pokemon.