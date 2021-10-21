New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Generation 5 Dark-types are getting a new form in the latest Pokemon adventure.
Donovan Erskine
1

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to arrive this January and takes us to Hisui, an earlier version of what fans know as the Sinnoh region. With this new region comes brand new variants of existing Pokemon. In addition to Pokemon like Growlithe and Braviary, we’ve now learned that Zorua and Zoroark will be receiving new forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark were revealed in a new video shared by The Pokemon Company. We get what appears to be found footage of somebody exploring the wintry forests of the Hisui region, when they stumble upon the new forms of Zorua and Zoroark. The Pokemon are white, with red tips and accents to their fur, as well as yellow eyes.

Zorua and Zoroark were first introduced in Pokemon Black and White, and had an integral role to the game’s story. The original form is primarily black and a Dark-type Pokemon. Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon, making them the first Pokemon to ever have that typing combination. They’re only weak to Dark-type attacks, and they’re immune to Ghost, Fighting, and Normal-type attacks. The Pokemon’s Illusion ability allows it to disguise itself as another Pokemon in the party when initially sent into battle.

It’s unclear if Zorua and Zoroark will be rare in the Hisui region, or if they’ll play a role in the game’s story. It’s likely that the player will be sent to investigate the species and learn more about it, just as we’ve seen in past trailers.

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are one of the several new Pokemon that we’ll see when we jump into Pokemon Legends: Arceus in January. So far, we’ve also seen new Hisuian forms of Growlithe and Braviary. The region also features new creatures in Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Kleavor, which are evolutions to existing Pokemon.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola