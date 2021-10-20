Evening Reading - October 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy review: A second chance
- Resident Evil 4 VR review: A wise choice, stranger
- Echo Generation review: Super Spielbergian RPG
- New World's economy is currently suffering from deflation
- Tesla says chip shortage, port congestion, and blackouts are impacting production
- Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2021 earnings results and conference call transcript
- Witcher 3 & Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 & Xbox Series X/S versions delayed to 2022
- God of War 2018 is getting a PC release in January 2022
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen to lock dungeons behind Deluxe Edition & separate purchases
Your daily dose of sudoku
It might be a short one, but it's such a lovely way to end your evening.
Stop in at a tavern on your adventure
You stop to get food on ur quest pic.twitter.com/E5Urof16IB— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) October 19, 2021
This bloke is absolutely hilarious.
The Oompa Loompa who lost the promotion pic.twitter.com/wrURqfK5Q4— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) October 11, 2021
How about an Oompa Loompa skit?
This camera work is so good
This shot from the Soviet war film “The Cranes are Flying” is incredible camerawork for 1957. pic.twitter.com/QIa4eUmRsp— Pedro Carreira (@pedrojdoc) October 13, 2021
Did the camera operator sit on a crane or boom at the end?
Long-COVID sounds horrendous
When I got #LongCovid in March 2020, I was 38 and healthy. If you are anything like I was then, it is hard to understand how bad Long Covid is. I think that we all have an instinct to just… look away. But, please, it is important that you look. 1/15— Michael A Osborne (@maosbot) October 19, 2021
Hopefully we learn more about this so we can better help those who suffer from it.
Therapist jokes are great
Me: Can you book me in around lunchtime to discuss my gambling addiction?— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) October 19, 2021
Therapist: How does ten to one sound?
Me: I like those odds
There are some clever jokers out there.
The ball consumes all
Mistakes were made pic.twitter.com/8iz4wCXKmY— big daddy skeletons (@Beardynoise) October 19, 2021
That kitty was lucky to make it out with its life.
NFTs are a hilarious, if environmentally-damaging, scam
How are NFTs not just like “naming a star” or “adopting a dolphin” but for grown men with too much money instead of eight year old children?— Ari Drennen🌲 🏔 (@AriDrennen) October 20, 2021
Let's go back to buying stars.
Such a cool Xbox controller
Today I received a Time Capsule (parcel) of Epic @xbox History. Here’s one I’ve been after for years now. The #XboxLive Translucent Orange #controller. Only given to Employees who developed Xbox Live.— 🅇🄱🄾🅇 COLLECTOR 🏴 (@GameboxUkv) October 20, 2021
Extremely Rare piece this one #xbox #Xbox20 #retrogaming #xboxplaymore #dev pic.twitter.com/qRdi2f4BqR
That OG Xbox Live logo is mint.
Forgive me Father, for I have sinned
deadass this man just got on the bus, sat down across from me, looked at my cleavage and then subtly did the cross gesture to himself— jelly (@smartdumbleo) October 20, 2021
This is just too funny.
