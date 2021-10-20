Evening Reading - October 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It might be a short one, but it's such a lovely way to end your evening.

Stop in at a tavern on your adventure

You stop to get food on ur quest pic.twitter.com/E5Urof16IB — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) October 19, 2021

This bloke is absolutely hilarious.

The Oompa Loompa who lost the promotion pic.twitter.com/wrURqfK5Q4 — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) October 11, 2021

How about an Oompa Loompa skit?

This camera work is so good

This shot from the Soviet war film “The Cranes are Flying” is incredible camerawork for 1957. pic.twitter.com/QIa4eUmRsp — Pedro Carreira (@pedrojdoc) October 13, 2021

Did the camera operator sit on a crane or boom at the end?

Long-COVID sounds horrendous

When I got #LongCovid in March 2020, I was 38 and healthy. If you are anything like I was then, it is hard to understand how bad Long Covid is. I think that we all have an instinct to just… look away. But, please, it is important that you look. 1/15 — Michael A Osborne (@maosbot) October 19, 2021

Hopefully we learn more about this so we can better help those who suffer from it.

Therapist jokes are great

Me: Can you book me in around lunchtime to discuss my gambling addiction?

Therapist: How does ten to one sound?

Me: I like those odds — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) October 19, 2021

There are some clever jokers out there.

The ball consumes all

Mistakes were made pic.twitter.com/8iz4wCXKmY — big daddy skeletons (@Beardynoise) October 19, 2021

That kitty was lucky to make it out with its life.

NFTs are a hilarious, if environmentally-damaging, scam

How are NFTs not just like “naming a star” or “adopting a dolphin” but for grown men with too much money instead of eight year old children? — Ari Drennen🌲 🏔 (@AriDrennen) October 20, 2021

Let's go back to buying stars.

Such a cool Xbox controller

Today I received a Time Capsule (parcel) of Epic @xbox History. Here’s one I’ve been after for years now. The #XboxLive Translucent Orange #controller. Only given to Employees who developed Xbox Live.

Extremely Rare piece this one #xbox #Xbox20 #retrogaming #xboxplaymore #dev pic.twitter.com/qRdi2f4BqR — 🅇🄱🄾🅇 COLLECTOR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GameboxUkv) October 20, 2021

That OG Xbox Live logo is mint.

Forgive me Father, for I have sinned

deadass this man just got on the bus, sat down across from me, looked at my cleavage and then subtly did the cross gesture to himself — jelly (@smartdumbleo) October 20, 2021

This is just too funny.

