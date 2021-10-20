New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 20, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It might be a short one, but it's such a lovely way to end your evening.

Stop in at a tavern on your adventure

This bloke is absolutely hilarious.

How about an Oompa Loompa skit?

This camera work is so good

Did the camera operator sit on a crane or boom at the end? 

Long-COVID sounds horrendous

Hopefully we learn more about this so we can better help those who suffer from it. 

Therapist jokes are great

There are some clever jokers out there.

The ball consumes all

That kitty was lucky to make it out with its life.

NFTs are a hilarious, if environmentally-damaging, scam

Let's go back to buying stars.

Such a cool Xbox controller

That OG Xbox Live logo is mint.

Forgive me Father, for I have sinned

This is just too funny.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's not quite a perfect circle here, more like a raindrop?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola