ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 93 - Vintage point-and-click with a touch of undead

It's time for the quest to complete every North American N64 game on Shacknews Twitch, skankcore64 is back with Resident Evil 2.
Ghoulish greetings, everyone! Hallow's Eve draws ever closer and we're continuing our bone-chilling celebration with more gruesome and gory Nintendo 64 livestreams featuring the horror-classic, Resident Evil 2. Tune in around 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. ET to catch the frightening festivities as we reach closer to the goal of completing every Nintendo 64 game released in North America, only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 93 - Vintage point-and-click with a touch of undead

Erstwhile on skankcore64, the point-and-click adventure game design sensibilities of Resident Evil 2 made themselves very apparent. I was always in need of one item in order to get to another item that would allow me to progress just a bit further, only to be stopped by not having yet another item. This was immediately clear when I collected two differently colored engraved stones that require a third, but of course that third piece has been split in twain, requiring more puzzle solving and item hunting. There were a couple jumpscares and I think I recall a few requisite zombies, birds, and 'lickers' to dispatch, but it's clear to me that this game is more about item management than it is about sending the undead to eternal slumber.

Later tonight on the show, I'll be headed to collect the last piece of the engraved stones which will allow me to hopefully obtain the final keys I need to fully explore the police station. There's a ton of content left to experience and plenty of surprises in store since this is the first time I've played through a Resident Evil game. With some gentle guidance from the chat, I've steadily made progress. Please keep the spoiler-free hints coming when I find myself wondering what to do next. I'm excited to get back into Raccoon City and eventually roll those credits, so make sure you get on over to Shacknews Twitch for more exciting frights.

Of course, our wide array of Shacknews programming wouldn't be possible without the support of viewers like you. Thank you to everyone that stops by to keep the hosts company during our livestreams, anyone sharing our content on social media, and even those of you lurking away in the chat for those sweet Shack Points. If you're enjoying our variety of Shacknews shows, please consider a monthly subscription to our Twitch channel. You'll not only be doing it for Shacknews, you'll also get a slew of excellent rewards like ad-free viewing and exclusive emotes. Check out our guide on Prime Gaming for more information!

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

