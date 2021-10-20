New World's economy is currently suffering from deflation Players in Amazon Games' New World have resorted to bartering as currency deflation plagues the economy.

New World has been out for several weeks now, and fans are startling to settle into Amazon Games’ MMO. Although the game launched in a fairly good state, it hasn’t been all great news for players of New World. The game’s currency is currently suffering from deflation, throwing the economy all out of whack. The situation has gotten so dire on some servers, that players have resorted to bartering and conducting trades rather than using coins.

Several players have made complaints about the issues facing New World’s economy, and it became the subject of a recent article on PlayerAuctions. Essentially, the coin rewards for completing quests and doing other objectives is not enough, and players are collectively spending more money than they are making. As a result, prices for goods have been on a downward trend, even the items that would typically sell for much more.

It’s an issue that’s caused a ripple effect throughout several New World servers. In several cases, players have decided to ditch the currency entirely and just trade items in exchange for other items. It has also discouraged many from participating in PvP, as there is a tax taken from Companies that own territories, which is also putting a strain on the economy.

Deflation is not a rare economical concept, but it isn’t all that often that we see it in an MMO. Typically, it’s the other way around, where players have large sums of cash, and the price of goods goes up as a result.

New World is still less than a month old, so it will be interesting to see how the deflation issues develop in the coming weeks. If matters worsen, we may see developer Amazon Games step in and make adjustments in order to repair the in-game economy.