New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Digital Eclipse on rollback netcode & Smash Ultimate online issues

During our chat with Digital Eclipse, we discussed rollback netcode as well as the issues currently facing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's online component.
Donovan Erskine
1

For as celebrated as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is for being arguably the greatest crossover in video game history, the game has faced some fair criticisms for its shaky online environment. In a recent interview that we conducted with Digital Eclipse, a developer familiar with making online fighting games, we talked about rollback netcode and the online woes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with Mike Mika, the studio head at Digital Eclipse in a recent video interview. During the chat, the two spoke about the fighting game genre, where rollback netcode and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate inevitably came up.

“When you look at the complexity of those games, when you rollback and re-simulate, they’re doing a lot in a single frame in those games,” said Mika, speaking about how rollback netcode is executed in an online game. “It’s processing a lot to get there. If you have to do that in these modern games, it’s just almost impossible.” Mika makes a point about how it’s much easier to implement rollback netcode on older titles that aren’t as complex under the hood. It’s a much greater challenge to pull that off on a game as busy as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players often complain about the desire for rollback netcode, but the fact of the matter is that it’s easier said than done. Mike Mika goes further in depth about this in the full interview, which you can find on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Consider subscribing there and to Shacknews for a library of exciting gaming content.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola