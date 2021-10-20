New World squeezed into Twitch's top 10 streamed games throughout September 2021 Popular streamers like shroud and Fextralife boosted New World into the tail end of Twitch's top 10 watched games during its debut month.

Another month came and went for Twitch and other livestreaming platforms, which means it’s about that time for StreamElements to share insight into what folks were watching during that period. The StreamElements State of the Stream report for September is out and, unsurprisingly, New World figured big into it. Amazon Game Studios new MMORPG held the attention of Twitch viewers long enough to break into the top 10 watched games of September.

StreamElements launched its latest State of the Stream report for September on October 20, 2021 with data from its analytics partner, Rainmaker.gg. According to the report New World managed to figure big into the overall picture of Twitch viewing after its impressive debut in September. We’d already known it was one of the most played game on Steam in 2021 following its launch, but this also confirms that it was one of the most watched games as well (probably aided by players waiting to get past login queues). It recorded an impressive 39 million hours of viewing on Twitch throughout September.

New World managed to make it into the tail end of Twitch's top 10 most viewed games during the month of September 2021.

For a debut game, 39 million hours of Twitch views is nothing to scoff at. It was also aided by the likes of top streamers like shroud and Fextralife, who were playing the game on unsponsored streams regularly throughout the month. Now that the debut month is over and New World’s logins have normalized a bit, it will be interesting to see if the game can keep that momentum going forward or if it will slip as another hot topic takes it’s place.

There’s little doubt, though. New World had itself one heck of an explosive debut in both player base and livestream viewership. Stay tuned for further updates and coverage of the game right here at Shacknews, such as the recently launched Update 1.03 allowing server transfers.