Listen to the Q3 2021 Tesla earnings call here Here is how you can listen in on the Q3 2021 Tesla Earnings Call.

With fall underway, it’s about time for Q3 earnings calls to start going down, where companies around the globe will share their financial performance over the past few months with investors, as well as report any news that may be relevant to stockholders. Tesla is one of the biggest companies in the world, and will be holding its quarterly earnings call to report its performance. Here’s how you can listen to the Q3 2021 Tesla earnings call.

The Q3 2021 Tesla earnings call will take place today, October 20, 2021, roughly around 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, not too long after markets close for the day. The call will be available live as a webcast on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. However, we will be streaming the entire earnings call over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s an easier way to watch, as you won’t be required to provide a full name, email address, and company name.

With how influential a company Tesla has become, its earnings calls are always a bit of an event in the business world. Stockholders are keen to learn just how well the company has performed over recent months, especially given the pandemic. The calls usually end with a Q & A segment, which is also where we’ve gotten news and other fascinating tidbits of information in the past. That said, it’s likely that we won’t hear company CEO Elon Musk on the call, as he announced last time around that he wouldn’t be on every earnings call moving forward, unless there was a significant reason for him to appear.

That's how you can listen to the Q3 2021 Tesla earnings call.