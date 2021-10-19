Valorant Patch 3.08 notes bring report feedback The latest patch for Valorant lets players know if any action took place against a reported player. Check out the rest of Patch 3.08 here.

Valorant Patch 3.08 notes

Now, if a player you report has action taken against them in Valorant Patch 3.08, you will be notified of the action.

Valorant’s Patch 3.08 notes launched on October 19, 2021 with a blog post on the Valorant website. One of the major new updates is report feedback, which will now tell you if an action was taken against an account your reported. If you’re in the client, the notification will show up in realtime. If not, it will show up when you next log-in. This is a feature from League of Legends that has proven to provide some peace of mind to players wondering if the system works. You can see the rest of the patch notes below:

Social Updates

Persistent Report Feedback

Your reports matter, and we want you to know that! You will now be notified if we took action on one of your reports, whether you are offline or not.

If your client is up and running, you’ll receive a notification. If you’re offline at the time of action, fret not! You’ll receive your notification upon your return.

Thanks for making VALORANT a safer place through your reports. Keep them coming!

Progressions Updates

Level Border Customization

You will be able to equip any Account Level Border that has been unlocked

A tab has been added to Playercard selection.

Hide Account Level

It’s now possible to hide your Account Level when in a match with others who are not your friends

To enable, uncheck the box located in the Level Border tab.

Store Updates

Equippable Skin Levels

You should be able to equip any skin level except on variants, which will always default to the max skin level.

Performance Updates

Reduced instances where UI is invalidated

Basically, lowered the amount of times the UI needed to update itself, thus saving performance costs.

Optimized Viper’s Poison Cloud 1P HUD

Optimized Viper’s Pit 1P HUD

Optimized weapon and ability clipping plane calculations

Esports Features

Coaches now have the ability to swap to players with keybinds

Keybinds are 1-5 from left to right across the top HUD.

Coaches will now see a visual Picture-in-Picture (PIP) on the top player HUD to indicate who they are spectating

Coaches now inherit the setting to see player keybindings on the minimap, similar to Observers

Bugs

Agents

The valves on Viper's gloves now appear on the correct side of her hands in Left Hand Mode

Weapons

Weapon skins should now appear correctly in-game

You may have occasionally seen some funkiness with Skins over the past few weeks. This was occurring, rarely, when playing on a slower connection due to an extended loading period.

Maps

Attackers at A Lobby in Split could previously hear gunshots from the A Ramps during the buy phase—this was unintended and is now fixed

Viper’s Ultimate will no longer spawn incorrectly when placed on top of the shipping crates on B site located on Icebox

General

You may have noticed if you shot certain walls repeatedly a blinding orb would appear—this was caused by bloom stacking infinitely and should now be fixed

Observers can now correctly see player outlines through barriers

Performance

Fixed hitch that could occur when Barrier Orb breaks

Fixed hitches for certain input prompts

Game System

Fixed a bug where using Ping (Z) while defusing caused you to stop defusing

That covers Valorant Patch 3.08 and its notes. Be sure to check out all of our Valorant coverage here for the latest news and updates as they become available.