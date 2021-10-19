Unboxing & Review: XGIMI MoGo Pro Projector The MoGo Pro projector offers crisp and clear visuals as well as a Game Mode that basically eliminates input latency.

Watching movies and playing video games on a projector was a little treat twenty years ago, if a bit sketchy thanks to input lag and the price point. But now, there’s the XGIMI MoGo Pro Projector, an affordable and portable projector. This device offers great picture quality as well as a Game Mode to practically erase any existence of input lag. Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke recently got his hands on one of these devices and put it through its paces. Here’s what he discovered.

The XGIMI MoGo Pro Projector has a whole lot going for it. The device can output true 1080p resolution with support for 4K visuals, offers mirroring of your phone vide Chromecast, a HDMI port, Bluetooth connectivity for speakers, as well as a USB input option.

Those who do worry about picture quality may be concerned at first about the 300 ANSI Lumens, but as Greg discovered during his testing, the image quality is on point. Even with a fireplace nearby, and living close to a main road, the image remained crisp and clean.

For those that want to play games, input latency or any type of lag when using a screen is to be avoided like the plague. Thanks to a built-in Game Mode, the MoGo Pro Projector appears to completely eliminate any lag, leaving Greg thoroughly impressed, even when playing input-sensitive titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Though the MoGo Pro Projector has a whole lot of positives, there is one negative to note, and that’s the battery. The unit comes with a battery, which means you can use the projector when away from a power source. In saying this, the battery’s life doesn’t appear to last the duration of a movie before the projector switches to a power-saving mode. What this means is that you may want to keep it powered via a physical connection and only use the battery if you don’t have another power source.

Overall, for $499 USD, the XGIMI MoGo Pro Projector is an extremely impressive piece of technology. It offers great image quality, plenty of viewing options (including being able to plug in a USB storage device), as well as a Game Mode for latency-free gaming. Check out the MoGo Pro over on XGIMI’s site. And for more technology reviews, check out the Shacknews YouTube channel.